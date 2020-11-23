Watch Dua Lipa’s disco performance "Levitating" at AMAs 2020

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa performed her song “Levitating” at the American Music Awards 2020 this evening (November 22), and she literally levitated (via wires) during her performance broadcast from London. Dua is up for two awards tonight: Favorite Female Artist - Rock/Pop and Favorite Song - Pop/Rock (“Don’t Start Now”).
Watch her performance below.
VIDEO: @DuaLipa has really proven she is the new it girl, as she performs her latest single, "Levitating" at the #AMAs all the way from overseas.https://t.co/tQS4hT8xw2 pic.twitter.com/iGT5iiszQ7
— Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) November 23, 2020
Dua dropped her sophomore album Future Nostalgia in March. She spent the fall collaborating with Miley Cyrus (“Prisoner”), Angèle (“Fever”), and DaBaby (the “Levitating” remix). In September, Kaytranada remixed her Future Nostalgia track “Don’t Start Now.” A month earlier, she shared an entire remix album called Club Future Nostalgia with the Blessed Madonna, featuring contributions from the actual Madonna, Missy Elliott, BLACKPINK, Yaeji, Moodymann, Jayda G, Gwen Stefani, Mark Ronson, and others.
