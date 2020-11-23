For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Nov 2020 15:18 |  By RnMTeam

Off the Beaten Track by DJ Ravi Drums

MUMBAI: Today marks the debut of Indian-American musical producer DJ RaviDrums' first webisode of his12 part series, Off the Beaten Track, shot in Los Angeles, China & Jodhpur, India. Each show of OFF THE BEATEN TRACK will take viewers around the globe on a musical adventure at the crossroads where travel, technology, and local flavor collides with ancient cultures. Available online across multiple social platforms, the 3-5 minute adventures will also include visits to Cuba, the Galapagos Islands, on the streets of Hollywood and the behind the scenes of Diddy's Coachella music festival party in California, and the prestigious Monte Carlo Grand Prix on board a mega yacht with the Prince and Princess of Monaco. In this music-fueled series, DJ-drummer Ravi Jakhotia (aka Ravi Drums) is on a worldwide mission to create unforgettable moments through music, food ,culture and technology and share his world with fans of unique experiences and once in a lifetime opportunities to collaborate with some of the most interesting people around the globe.

In each episode, Ravi will explore some of the coolest and most unforgettable places on earth. There, he’ll connect with the people driving creativity in their communities, collaborate with local musicians and gain access to the most unexpected places where creativity is exploding. After diving into the unique sounds, tastes and experiences of his destination, he’ll take these inspirations and mix it all together into an original, mind-blowing performance & recording for the people to celebrate his time there.

Within this first episode, we see Ravi being inspired by the sights and sounds of Jodhpur. So much so, he later grabbed a sample of a traditional senghi, added his own hard hitting trap beat on it, and brought in Hip Hop legend & Grammy Winner Fat Man Scoop to produce the hit track Freak It Like AnIndian, which gained more than 3.5 million users of the #Freakitlikeanindian on TikTok.

Tags
Singer DJ Off the Beaten Track Ravi Drums
Related news
News | 23 Nov 2020

Aaryan Banthia’s fourth single ‘Paar’ hails the brave who are turning adversity into opportunity during the pandemic

MUMBAI: The song speaks about how there is still hope and that the journey may be long but not impossible

read more
News | 23 Nov 2020

BLACKPINK release Global event teaser; Mumbai on list

MUMBAI: Popular K-pop band BLACKPINK on Monday shared a teaser trailer for what appears to be a global livestream event.

read more
News | 23 Nov 2020

Here's why and how Dua Lipa is in the FIFA online game

MUMBAI: Soon, you will be able to watch pop star Dua Lipa go toe-to-toe with the top footballers; at least virtually. According to a datamine of the FIFA 21’s latest update, Dua Lipa will be added to the video game as a playable character.

read more
News | 23 Nov 2020

Dua Lipa’s Valentino Couture dress brings sparkles to 2020

MUMBAI: When Pierpaolo Piccioli presented Valentino’s dazzling autumn/winter 2020 couture collection in the midst of the pandemic, glittering events were becoming an ever more distant prospect.

read more
News | 23 Nov 2020

Singer Arpita Chakraborty’s first collaboration on Saregama Music

MUMBAI: Singer Arpita Chakraborty who is known for her songs in films Total Dhamaal, Ragini MMS2, Satyagraha and Hero released her first song “Tu Mile Dil Khile- Revisted” -a collaboration with Saregama Music which happens to be a famous Superhit Romantic Track of the 90’s.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Experience the magics of soulful music with Society Tea's #Soundsofsociety season 2, episode 5: 'Wind Blows Where It Wants'

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

News
NTIA comment on FCA Supreme Court appeal case on business interruption insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more

News
This Diwali, Radio City spreads the light of education with the second edition of 'City Ki Tech Shaala'

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has kickstarted the second edition of the ‘Cityread more

News
The Red Curtain International presents 'Good The@ter Festival & Awards': The@ter to save lives

MUMBAI: The Red Curtain International has announced the finalists in their Good read more

top# 5 articles

1
Felix Jaehn Reveals 'No Therapy' Remixes ft. Vintage Culture, Black V Neck, Toby Romeo

MUMBAI: Felix Jaehn’s ‘No Therapy’ is an LGBTQIA+ anthem released at the tail end of this August to immense commercial success and much critical...read more

2
American Music Awards 2020: Taylor Swift, The Weeknd sweep gala

MUMBAI: Singers Taylor Swift and The Weeknd were the big winners at the American Music Awards 2020. Actress Taraji P. Henson hosted the show here on...read more

3
Bhushan Kumar ropes in Guru Randhawa & Kiara Advani for Badshah's 'Heelein Toot Gayi'

MUMBAI: Record breaking artist, Guru Randhawa, is known for his vocal styling but he now steps in for close friend Badshah's next! Bhushan Kumar's T...read more

4
Aaryan Banthia’s fourth single ‘Paar’ hails the brave who are turning adversity into opportunity during the pandemic

MUMBAI: The song speaks about how there is still hope and that the journey may be long but not impossibleread more

5
Here's why and how Dua Lipa is in the FIFA online game

MUMBAI: Soon, you will be able to watch pop star Dua Lipa go toe-to-toe with the top footballers; at least virtually. According to a datamine of the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group