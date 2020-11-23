Off the Beaten Track by DJ Ravi Drums

MUMBAI: Today marks the debut of Indian-American musical producer DJ RaviDrums' first webisode of his12 part series, Off the Beaten Track, shot in Los Angeles, China & Jodhpur, India. Each show of OFF THE BEATEN TRACK will take viewers around the globe on a musical adventure at the crossroads where travel, technology, and local flavor collides with ancient cultures. Available online across multiple social platforms, the 3-5 minute adventures will also include visits to Cuba, the Galapagos Islands, on the streets of Hollywood and the behind the scenes of Diddy's Coachella music festival party in California, and the prestigious Monte Carlo Grand Prix on board a mega yacht with the Prince and Princess of Monaco. In this music-fueled series, DJ-drummer Ravi Jakhotia (aka Ravi Drums) is on a worldwide mission to create unforgettable moments through music, food ,culture and technology and share his world with fans of unique experiences and once in a lifetime opportunities to collaborate with some of the most interesting people around the globe.

In each episode, Ravi will explore some of the coolest and most unforgettable places on earth. There, he’ll connect with the people driving creativity in their communities, collaborate with local musicians and gain access to the most unexpected places where creativity is exploding. After diving into the unique sounds, tastes and experiences of his destination, he’ll take these inspirations and mix it all together into an original, mind-blowing performance & recording for the people to celebrate his time there.

Within this first episode, we see Ravi being inspired by the sights and sounds of Jodhpur. So much so, he later grabbed a sample of a traditional senghi, added his own hard hitting trap beat on it, and brought in Hip Hop legend & Grammy Winner Fat Man Scoop to produce the hit track Freak It Like AnIndian, which gained more than 3.5 million users of the #Freakitlikeanindian on TikTok.