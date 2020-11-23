Here's why and how Dua Lipa is in the FIFA online game

MUMBAI: Soon, you will be able to watch pop star Dua Lipa go toe-to-toe with the top footballers; at least virtually.
According to a datamine of the FIFA 21’s latest update, Dua Lipa will be added to the video game as a playable character.
In a bid to freshen up their long-running series and increase crossover appeal, developers EA Sports added two-time world champion boxer Anthony Joshua and recording artist DJ Diplo when FIFA 21 released last month. And they seem to have double-downed on bringing non-footballing names to the game.
Noted dataminer Blade Johnson went through FIFA 21’s code and uploaded the PDFs confirming the appearance of Dua Lipa, as well as numerous other celebrities, as playable characters. ‘Love Is Religion’ - a track from the Grammy-winner’s ‘Club Future Nostalgia’ - is already featured on the game’s soundtrack.
The 25-year-old performed at the opening ceremony of UEFA Champions League final two years ago and is also a favourite of England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane. After scoring a hat-trick against Panama at the 2018 World Cup, Kane was asked to pick a song to play on a Brazilian programme. His response: “I’ll go ‘One Kiss’ by Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa.”
The other noteworthy addition to the game is David Beckham, who will be the cover athlete for the first time since FIFA 98.
While Beckham’s return was first revealed in the aforementioned datamine, the former Manchester United star confirmed it on his Instagram.
