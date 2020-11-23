For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Nov 2020 16:01 |  By RnMTeam

BLACKPINK release Global event teaser; Mumbai on list

MUMBAI: Popular K-pop band BLACKPINK on Monday shared a teaser trailer for what appears to be a global livestream event. The quartet – composed of Lisa, Rose, Jisoo and Jennie formed by YG Entertainment – posted a 30 second-long clip on social media with the caption: "#BLACKPINK AROUND THE WORLD. Coming soon!" While no date or context of the announcement was revealed, the event is supposed to be launched across 19 different cities, starting with their native Seoul, Sydney, London, New York, and Mumbai.

If the announcement is in fact for a livestream, it will be the pop band's first since their Live event on October 1, just before dropping their debut LP 'The Album'. Fans are still speculating what the teaser means, and most assumed it will be an online concert.

Last month, BLACKPINK released their debut eight-track Korean LP titled ‘The Album', two years after their Japanese debut with ‘BLACKPINK In Your Area'. They released songs "How You Like That" and "Ice Cream" in collaboration with Selena Gomez and "Lovesick Girls", ahead of ‘The Album's release.

"BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky", a documentary on the group, premiered on Netflix on October 14.

Tags
BLACKPINK Lovesick Girls How You Like That New Global Event Singer
Related news
News | 23 Nov 2020

Watch Dua Lipa’s disco performance "Levitating" at AMAs 2020

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa performed her song “Levitating” at the American Music Awards 2020 this evening (November 22), and she literally levitated (via wires) during her performance broadcast from London.

read more
News | 23 Nov 2020

Aaryan Banthia’s fourth single ‘Paar’ hails the brave who are turning adversity into opportunity during the pandemic

MUMBAI: The song speaks about how there is still hope and that the journey may be long but not impossible

read more
News | 23 Nov 2020

Here's why and how Dua Lipa is in the FIFA online game

MUMBAI: Soon, you will be able to watch pop star Dua Lipa go toe-to-toe with the top footballers; at least virtually. According to a datamine of the FIFA 21’s latest update, Dua Lipa will be added to the video game as a playable character.

read more
News | 23 Nov 2020

Off the Beaten Track by DJ Ravi Drums

MUMBAI: Today marks the debut of Indian-American musical producer DJ RaviDrums' first webisode of his12 part series, Off the Beaten Track, shot in Los Angeles, China & Jodhpur, India.

read more
News | 23 Nov 2020

Dua Lipa’s Valentino Couture dress brings sparkles to 2020

MUMBAI: When Pierpaolo Piccioli presented Valentino’s dazzling autumn/winter 2020 couture collection in the midst of the pandemic, glittering events were becoming an ever more distant prospect.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Experience the magics of soulful music with Society Tea's #Soundsofsociety season 2, episode 5: 'Wind Blows Where It Wants'

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

News
NTIA comment on FCA Supreme Court appeal case on business interruption insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more

News
This Diwali, Radio City spreads the light of education with the second edition of 'City Ki Tech Shaala'

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has kickstarted the second edition of the ‘Cityread more

News
The Red Curtain International presents 'Good The@ter Festival & Awards': The@ter to save lives

MUMBAI: The Red Curtain International has announced the finalists in their Good read more

top# 5 articles

1
Ardalan drops Mr. Good remix package

MUMBAI: Iran-born DJ and producer Ardalan has unveiled a remix package for his debut album Mr. Good, out 20th November on Dirtybird. An 18-track...read more

2
Jennifer Lopez and Maluma had one fiery performance at the 2020 American Music Award

MUMBAI: The 2020 American Music Awards are still going strong! It's safe to say for tonight's ceremony, celebrities aren't missing a beat. While the...read more

3
Aaryan Banthia’s fourth single ‘Paar’ hails the brave who are turning adversity into opportunity during the pandemic

MUMBAI: The song speaks about how there is still hope and that the journey may be long but not impossibleread more

4
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s daughter gets 'Christmas decorations early'

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid is enjoying motherhood to the fullest and she treats fans with cutest glimpses of her baby girl. The supermodel with beau and...read more

5
Singer Arpita Chakraborty’s first collaboration on Saregama Music

MUMBAI: Singer Arpita Chakraborty who is known for her songs in films Total Dhamaal, Ragini MMS2, Satyagraha and Hero released her first song “Tu...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group