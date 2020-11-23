BLACKPINK release Global event teaser; Mumbai on list

MUMBAI: Popular K-pop band BLACKPINK on Monday shared a teaser trailer for what appears to be a global livestream event. The quartet – composed of Lisa, Rose, Jisoo and Jennie formed by YG Entertainment – posted a 30 second-long clip on social media with the caption: "#BLACKPINK AROUND THE WORLD. Coming soon!" While no date or context of the announcement was revealed, the event is supposed to be launched across 19 different cities, starting with their native Seoul, Sydney, London, New York, and Mumbai.
If the announcement is in fact for a livestream, it will be the pop band's first since their Live event on October 1, just before dropping their debut LP 'The Album'. Fans are still speculating what the teaser means, and most assumed it will be an online concert.
Last month, BLACKPINK released their debut eight-track Korean LP titled ‘The Album', two years after their Japanese debut with ‘BLACKPINK In Your Area'. They released songs "How You Like That" and "Ice Cream" in collaboration with Selena Gomez and "Lovesick Girls", ahead of ‘The Album's release.
"BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky", a documentary on the group, premiered on Netflix on October 14.
