Valley of Words goes virtual- India's First-Of-Its-Kind Immersive Phygital Literary experience!

MUMBAI: The virtual is the new real, and Valley of Words is adapting this credo in our virtual format this year as we become VoW2020@Savoy - India’s First-Of-Its-Kind Immersive Phygital Literary Experience. Our resolve to create an entirely open-access, intergenerational, multi-lingual and multi-genre festival which brings the best of Indian literature and arts to an international audience has only strengthened this year. Our line-up therefore spans a diverse variety of conversation, debate and discovery, with something for everyone who joins.

Regarding VoW’s shift to the digital medium, our festival’s Honorary Curator, Dr Sanjeev Chopra stated that, “As a young and nimble organization, not only has VoW taken the pandemic in its stride, but has emerged stronger, more focused and more inclusive than before. VoW has been able to transcend the limitations of time and space by connecting with authors and audiences across the globe, and ensuring that all interactions are archived forever.”

Speaking on the occasion, Sabbas Joseph, Co-founder, and Director, Wizcraft International Entertainment Pvt. Ltd said, “We are very proud to partner with Valley of Words to bring across India’s first-of-its-kind immersive Literature & Arts Festival experience. Wizcraft has always endeavoured to pave the way, scaling new heights especially when it comes to technology, creativity and experiences. Our vision is "From Mussorie to the World" and as digital experience partner of the Valley Of Words we bring to you A Celebration Of The Word, a perfect amalgamation of an enhanced experience with an open access, intergenerational, multi-lingual and multi-genre festival – the Best Of Indian Literature And Arts from the Valley of Words Festival for a global audience who can enjoy it in the comfort of their homes.”

Wizcraft AO are The Technology Partners for Valley Of Words 2020.