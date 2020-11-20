SpotlampE presents Tu Mila by Ankit Tiwari

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s music label for independent music – SpotlampE, has launched a new Hindi Romantic pop song titled ‘Tu Mila’ by the prominent Bollywood playback singer Ankit Tiwari. ‘Tu Mila’ is a melodious romantic pop song rejoicing love. Released on 20th November, ‘Tu Mila’ is available exclusively on SpotlampE and is aired on 9XM, 9X Jalwa and on 9X Tashan.
The soothing music of ‘Tu Mila’ is composed by the renowned music composer Raaj Aashoo and the delightful lyrics are by Murali Agrawal. Ankit Tiwari’s voice adds the required finesse to the song. The music video of ‘Tu Mila’ is beautifully directed by Prateek Armaan Shrivastava featuring well known Bollywood and television actors Mrunal Jain and Malvi Malhotra.
Commenting on the release of ‘Tu Mila’, singer Ankit Tiwari said “Music is the only dream I had and I’m living it. I’m extremely happy and excited for the release of ‘Tu Mila’. I thoroughly enjoyed singing ‘Tu Mila’ and I hope the song will resonate with music lovers.”
In a short span of time, SpotlampE has successfully launched many independent tracks collaborating with established as well as upcoming singers. Currently, this vibrant music label has partnered with top 5 Bollywood singers like Shreya Ghoshal, Babul Supriyo, Amit Mishra, Ankit Tiwari and Bhoomi Trivedi, to launch their original / independent tracks as part of ‘9XM Indiefest with SpotlampE Originals’. ‘Tu Mila’ is part of this initiative by 9XM and SpotlampE where there would be three months of super hit originals by some of Bollywood’s top & leading singers.
Commenting on the launch of this romantic pop song ‘Tu Mila’, Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer, 9X Media said, “Independent music continues to grow and we recognize what our viewers seek and want. We have received an overwhelming response for 9XM Indiefest with SpotlampE originals from our audience and also from the music fraternity. ‘Tu Mila’ is the third song launched as part of the Indiefest initiative. It is a romantic pop song beautifully sung by Ankit Tiwari. We hope the Song receives lots of love and adulation from music listeners.”
‘Tu Mila’ will be promoted across 9X Media Network and its social media handles. Hungama, BIG FM and Chingari app will also promote the Song on all their platforms. This melodious romantic pop song will also be available across all Audio & Video streaming platforms including Spotify, Amazon Music, iTunes Apple Music, Gaana, JioSaavn, Wynk, Hungama Music and Resso among others.
Catch the song ‘Tu Mila’ by Ankit Tiwari on – https://bit.ly/TUMILA
