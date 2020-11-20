For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Nov 2020 14:13 |  By RnMTeam

SpotlampE presents Tu Mila by Ankit Tiwari

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s music label for independent music – SpotlampE, has launched a new Hindi Romantic pop song titled ‘Tu Mila’ by the prominent Bollywood playback singer Ankit Tiwari. ‘Tu Mila’ is a melodious romantic pop song rejoicing love. Released on 20th November, ‘Tu Mila’ is available exclusively on SpotlampE and is aired on 9XM, 9X Jalwa and on 9X Tashan.

The soothing music of ‘Tu Mila’ is composed by the renowned music composer Raaj Aashoo and the delightful lyrics are by Murali Agrawal. Ankit Tiwari’s voice adds the required finesse to the song. The music video of ‘Tu Mila’ is beautifully directed by Prateek Armaan Shrivastava featuring well known Bollywood and television actors Mrunal Jain and Malvi Malhotra.

Commenting on the release of ‘Tu Mila’, singer Ankit Tiwari said “Music is the only dream I had and I’m living it. I’m extremely happy and excited for the release of ‘Tu Mila’. I thoroughly enjoyed singing ‘Tu Mila’ and I hope the song will resonate with music lovers.”

In a short span of time, SpotlampE has successfully launched many independent tracks collaborating with established as well as upcoming singers. Currently, this vibrant music label has partnered with top 5 Bollywood singers like Shreya Ghoshal, Babul Supriyo, Amit Mishra, Ankit Tiwari and Bhoomi Trivedi, to launch their original / independent tracks as part of ‘9XM Indiefest with SpotlampE Originals’. ‘Tu Mila’ is part of this initiative by 9XM and SpotlampE where there would be three months of super hit originals by some of Bollywood’s top & leading singers.

Commenting on the launch of this romantic pop song ‘Tu Mila’, Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer, 9X Media said, “Independent music continues to grow and we recognize what our viewers seek and want. We have received an overwhelming response for 9XM Indiefest with SpotlampE originals from our audience and also from the music fraternity. ‘Tu Mila’ is the third song launched as part of the Indiefest initiative. It is a romantic pop song beautifully sung by Ankit Tiwari. We hope the Song receives lots of love and adulation from music listeners.”

‘Tu Mila’ will be promoted across 9X Media Network and its social media handles. Hungama, BIG FM and Chingari app will also promote the Song on all their platforms. This melodious romantic pop song will also be available across all Audio & Video streaming platforms including Spotify, Amazon Music, iTunes Apple Music, Gaana, JioSaavn, Wynk, Hungama Music and Resso among others.

Catch the song ‘Tu Mila’ by Ankit Tiwari on – https://bit.ly/TUMILA

Tags
SpotlampE Ankit Tiwari 9X Media Shreya Ghoshal Babul Supriyo
Related news
News | 03 Nov 2020

SpotlampE presents 'Shayera' the other side of Babul Supriyo

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s much sought after music label for independent music – SpotlampE, has launched a new Hindi love song titled ‘Shayera’ by the famed singer Babul Supriyo. ‘Shayera’ is a melodious love song celebrating eternal love and it is all set to rule the heart of listeners!

read more
News | 26 Oct 2020

Song Tera Shukr is everything you need to welcome this festive season!

MUMBAI: Tips Music and Babul Supriyo’s festive release “Tera Shukr Shukr” will light the lamps of knowledge and truth in the hearts and minds of the listeners.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2020

SpotlampE launches Sudhar Jaa by K John

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s much sought after music label for independent music – SpotlampE, has launched a new Hindi track titled ‘Sudhar Jaa’ by renowned artiste K John. Packed with unlimited swag, groovy tunes and super cool lyrics, ‘Sudhar Jaa’ is all set to lit the festive season!

read more
News | 14 Oct 2020

SpotlampE and Shreya Ghoshal presents 'Jab Jab Navratre Aave'

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s vibrant music label SpotlampE has collaborated with one of the best female playback singers Shreya Ghoshal, to launch a beautiful song titled ‘Jab Jab Navratre Aave’. The song is an ode to Devi Maa on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

read more
News | 12 Oct 2020

9XM presents 9XM INdiefest with SpotlampE Originals

MUMBAI: India’s popular Hindi music channel 9XM and vibrant music label SpotlampE are all set to brighten up the upcoming festive season with ‘9XM Indiefest with SpotlampE Originals’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Experience the magics of soulful music with Society Tea's #Soundsofsociety season 2, episode 5: 'Wind Blows Where It Wants'

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

News
NTIA comment on FCA Supreme Court appeal case on business interruption insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more

News
This Diwali, Radio City spreads the light of education with the second edition of 'City Ki Tech Shaala'

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has kickstarted the second edition of the ‘Cityread more

News
The Red Curtain International presents 'Good The@ter Festival & Awards': The@ter to save lives

MUMBAI: The Red Curtain International has announced the finalists in their Good read more

top# 5 articles

1
Shan Vincent de Paul and Yanchan follow up collaborative album Kothu Boys with new Mrithangam Raps episode

MUMBAI: Days after Toronto-based Tamil rapper Shan Vincent de Paul and singer-producer Yanchan released their collaborative album Kothu Boys – a nod...read more

2
Valley of Words goes virtual- India's First-Of-Its-Kind Immersive Phygital Literary experience!

MUMBAI: The virtual is the new real, and Valley of Words is adapting this credo in our virtual format this year as we become VoW2020@Savoy - India’s...read more

3
Asim Riaz and DJ Snake to collab soon, share each other's picture on Instagram story

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz has hinted at his collaboration with DJ Snake with his latest Instagram post. The Bigg Boss 13 runner-up and DJ Snake shared each...read more

4
Check out Taylor Swift's iconic hairstyles; dated back to straight hair of red era

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift is bringing fans back to 2012. The superstar singer switched up her look while accepting the award for Apple Music's Songwriter...read more

5
Cardi B responds to backlash over Billboard's Woman of the Year Title

MUMBAI: Cardi B don't cook, she don't clean, but let her tell you how she got this… Billboard Woman of the Year title. The rapper is shutting down...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group