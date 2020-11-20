Shan Vincent de Paul and Yanchan follow up collaborative album Kothu Boys with new Mrithangam Raps episode

MUMBAI: Days after Toronto-based Tamil rapper Shan Vincent de Paul and singer-producer Yanchan released their collaborative album Kothu Boys – a nod to their heritage and shared experiences – comes a stunning and hard-hitting new episode of Mrithangam Raps.

The series that saw SVDP and Yanchan being heralded as creators of Carnatic Rap, showcases their penchant for fusing classic South Asian sounds with contemporary hip-hop. For the eighth episode of the Mrithangam Raps, the duo put on a haunting performance in the middle of a fog covered lake, creating compelling visuals for a powerful song.

The episode is a mridangam rendition of SVDP’s song “One Hundred Thousand Flowers” which tackles Tamil genocide carried out by the Sri Lankan government, especially during the 26-year-long civil war that tore the island nation apart.

Watch the episode here:

The episode assumes greater significance with the fact that it is being released a week before Maaveerar Naal[1], the official remembrance day for the Sri Lankan Tamil community. “The video is in remembrance but also about accountability. There has been no justice or accountability for the genocide carried out against the Tamil people in Sri Lanka. This song was a way for me to channel the frustration and anger of feeling ignored as a people, and hopefully raise awareness to what happened in Sri Lanka,” says Shan of his decision to write the critically-acclaimed One Hundred Thousand Flowers, that released in August 2020.

Kothu Boys

Kothu Boys is the new collaborative project between Shan Vincent de Paul and Yanchan. Wanting to build an authentic bridge between hip-hop and traditional South Asian sounds, the Toronto-based artists formed Kothu Boys. Fusing 90s nostalgia and Tamil film samples with the more trap-influenced sounds from the West, the project makes for a refreshing listen.

Their self-titled debut album was released on November 6 and boasts eight versatile tracks that form a cohesive body of work. Throughout the record, the pair explore topics of identity, friendship, love, peace, and war. It also includes the previously-released lead single ‘Best friend’ that samples music director AR Rahman’s iconic song, ‘Mustafa Mustafa’ from the 1996-released Kadhal Desam.

“This really is a project created by the fans,” says the ‘Die Iconic rapper. “Once we dropped the first Mrithangam Raps, a lot of the supporters kept requesting episodes and songs together. The aim really was to create something our community could be proud of. It’s our cultural contribution to the larger wave that is coming out of India right now,’ he adds.

“Working on this album didn't feel like work at all. Every studio session was filled with fun moments and we just let our energies and our raw emotions guide us,” says Yanchan 0f the album that saw him on vocal as well as production duties.