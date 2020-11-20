For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Nov 2020 21:11 |  By RnMTeam

"A love letter to Kashmir" is how musician Rahi describes his soulful composition in 'Maahi'

MUMBAI: The Heaven on Earth, Kashmir is a land of purity, divinity, and magic. While many of us have planned a trip to the Valley but could never pull through, BGBNG Music’s latest track, Maahi, is sure to immediately transport you to the hills. “A love letter to Kashmir” is how musician Rahi describes his soulful composition.

2020 clearly didn’t pan out as everyone would have liked, but Covid could not stop Maahi from coming to life. Shot by Huzefa Roowala in Kashmir during the pandemic, the music video beautifully captures the life and essence of Rahi’s home state. Be it the iconic Dal lake, the luscious greens, or the frosty mountains, Maahi evokes the traveller in you and connects you with your higher inner-self.

Rahi is a singer, songwriter and composer, originally from Kashmir and currently based in Mumbai. His voice will instantly bring in a gush of the good-old Indian Indie music days. Rahi has headlined various college festivals and played at music festivals across the country including the Ziro Festival of Music in Arunachal Pradesh. The winner of MTV Colours of Youth, this young artist from Kashmir, has actively collaborated with various artists from across the country.

Talking about Maahi, Rahi says, “I've always wanted to show a different side of Kashmir through my music, and this is just the beginning. Shooting the music video was a different experience by itself - challenging, yet i'm happy with what we've achieved. I hope that Maahi will resonate with innumerable Kashmiris and music lovers all across the country."

Gaurav Wadhwa, Co-Founder, BGBNG Music, says, “Working with talent from across the country and bringing back the magic of Indipop is what drives us at Big Bang Music. We met Rahi at a time when we felt that the growing Indipop scene needed pure evergreen & romantic melodies, and a voice to fall in love .. so here we are presenting Maahi by Rahi to the world. He is a special artist and we believe he is going to be the next big thing in the music industry.”

Tags
Maahi Rahi Singer music
Related news
News | 20 Nov 2020

Check out Taylor Swift's iconic hairstyles; dated back to straight hair of red era

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift is bringing fans back to 2012.

read more
News | 20 Nov 2020

Badshah's new song 'Awaara' is all about embracing the journey to success and it's out now

MUMBAI: India's iconic rapper, Badshah offers to listeners his new independent single 'Awaara', which is all all about embracing the roller-coaster ride of success.

read more
News | 20 Nov 2020

Anushka Manchanda Launches her latest album in Dolby Atmos Music

MUMBAI: Nuka (Anushka Manchanda) releases latest independent audiovisual experience with Kashmir on 19th November.

read more
News | 20 Nov 2020

Playback singer Niranj Suresh brings out his first independent single 'Thottampattu' in collaboration with Doctor Lincoln

MUMBAI: Playback singer Niranj Suresh recently rendered his first independent single which was composed by Doctor Lincoln. Titled "Thottampattu", the song is an ode to all people who puts in their efforts to make their dreams come true.

read more
News | 20 Nov 2020

BTS' new album 'BE' (Deluxe edition) arrives worldwide today

MUMBAI: BTS is returning to unfold another story with the new album BE (Deluxe Edition) at midnight November 20 EST.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Experience the magics of soulful music with Society Tea's #Soundsofsociety season 2, episode 5: 'Wind Blows Where It Wants'

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

News
NTIA comment on FCA Supreme Court appeal case on business interruption insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more

News
This Diwali, Radio City spreads the light of education with the second edition of 'City Ki Tech Shaala'

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has kickstarted the second edition of the ‘Cityread more

News
The Red Curtain International presents 'Good The@ter Festival & Awards': The@ter to save lives

MUMBAI: The Red Curtain International has announced the finalists in their Good read more

top# 5 articles

1
Meet Bros release singer Jim Virr's new song "DASSHH", feat. Deeksha Singh

MUMBAI: Meet Bros and Dhunkii Beats release a new, “DASSHH'' featuring Punjabi Singer Jim Virr along with Composers Turban beats. Music video...read more

2
IKKA releases debut Hip Hop album ‘I’ and the music video for ‘Angaar’ featuring Raftaar

MUMBAI: Indian-Bollywood starrapper, singer-songwriter, lyricist, producer and composer IKKA, releases his highly-anticipated, full-length debut hip-...read more

3
Underground rapper-producer MC Stan releases third song '307' of much awaited Tadipaar album

MUMBAI: MC Stan debuts his album, 'Tadipaar' with his third release 307. Through the song Stan voices his opinions on section 307 of the Indian Penal...read more

4
Asim Riaz and DJ Snake to collab soon, share each other's picture on Instagram story

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz has hinted at his collaboration with DJ Snake with his latest Instagram post. The Bigg Boss 13 runner-up and DJ Snake shared each...read more

5
Tony Kakkar and Badshah faces brutal roasting as more fans urge Kapil Sharma to invite Lucky Ali to The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: More fans have taken to Twitter to urge Kapil Sharma to invite singer Lucky Ali to his Sony TV show The Kapil Sharma Show after a viral video...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group