"A love letter to Kashmir" is how musician Rahi describes his soulful composition in 'Maahi'

MUMBAI: The Heaven on Earth, Kashmir is a land of purity, divinity, and magic. While many of us have planned a trip to the Valley but could never pull through, BGBNG Music’s latest track, Maahi, is sure to immediately transport you to the hills. “A love letter to Kashmir” is how musician Rahi describes his soulful composition.

2020 clearly didn’t pan out as everyone would have liked, but Covid could not stop Maahi from coming to life. Shot by Huzefa Roowala in Kashmir during the pandemic, the music video beautifully captures the life and essence of Rahi’s home state. Be it the iconic Dal lake, the luscious greens, or the frosty mountains, Maahi evokes the traveller in you and connects you with your higher inner-self.

Rahi is a singer, songwriter and composer, originally from Kashmir and currently based in Mumbai. His voice will instantly bring in a gush of the good-old Indian Indie music days. Rahi has headlined various college festivals and played at music festivals across the country including the Ziro Festival of Music in Arunachal Pradesh. The winner of MTV Colours of Youth, this young artist from Kashmir, has actively collaborated with various artists from across the country.

Talking about Maahi, Rahi says, “I've always wanted to show a different side of Kashmir through my music, and this is just the beginning. Shooting the music video was a different experience by itself - challenging, yet i'm happy with what we've achieved. I hope that Maahi will resonate with innumerable Kashmiris and music lovers all across the country."

Gaurav Wadhwa, Co-Founder, BGBNG Music, says, “Working with talent from across the country and bringing back the magic of Indipop is what drives us at Big Bang Music. We met Rahi at a time when we felt that the growing Indipop scene needed pure evergreen & romantic melodies, and a voice to fall in love .. so here we are presenting Maahi by Rahi to the world. He is a special artist and we believe he is going to be the next big thing in the music industry.”