Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes releases duet 'Monster'

MUMBAI: Canadian singer-songwriters Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber's 'Monster', one of the biggest musical collaboration, is out and their fans cannot keep calm!
Watch here:
The two pop stars wrote the song with Daniel Caeser, Frank Dukes, and Mustafa, the Poet. 'Monster' marks the first time the two musicians have worked together, according to People.
Both have previously hinted that they would be open to working together.
The 'Holy' singer and 'Senorita' star have been very active on the photo-sharing platform since the news has released. The collaborative project, 'Monster' would be released tonight (local time), according to the announcements.
The recent, post shared by Mendes, has gained more than one million views within a few hours in which he has announced that the song would be released on The night of November 20. He wrote, "#MONSTER midnight ET"
The new single by Mendes and Beiber comes as part of the former's soon-to-be-released album 'Wonder'.
