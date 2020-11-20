'I had to pinch myself to make sure I wasn't dreaming: Arman Malik on winning 'The Best India Act' at the MTV EMAs

MUMBAI: Multilingual singer-songwriter Armaan Malik had the most unreal year so far and the win at the MTV EMAs just made it better by a million notches!

The 25-year-old expressed his gratitude to ‘Armaanians’ across the world who voted for him, without whom this would not have been possible. “I feel like the luckiest guy on the planet”. He dedicated this win to all those young Indian kids who dare to dream and work hard to make them come true, “This is for you. Dream on!”. The Europe Music Awards was held on November 9, 2020 and aired on Voot Select and Vh1 India.

Showing us his new side, “Control” is his first international debut English single released in March 2020, which has received a bundle of love, support, and recognition at a global level “makes me really emotional”, said the singer. “I had to pinch myself to make sure I wasn't dreaming. It still hasn’t sunk in”.

Armaan wanted to make sure that his home audience doesn’t feel too alienated with his new musical direction. So, when you hear ‘Control,’ it’s not only an out and out English pop track, but it also has this Indian vocal inflection infused in the post-chorus. Another reason why he chose ‘Control’ over his other songs as his first release was that “I’m known for a lot of ballads in India, and I wanted to break away from that and present an up-tempo, pop kinda sound to my listeners. To put it in simple words it just felt right to begin my journey with it!”.

Celebrating his achievements for bagging MTV Europe Music Award for 'The Best India Act' for 'Control', up against Divine, Prabh Deep, Kaam Bhaari and Siri x Sez on the Beat for the award, he did an intimate celebration with family, a few close friends, and his management. Due to COVID restrictions, he couldn’t throw a big party, but he intends to do so when it’s safer.

“Prince of Romance” is a famous tagline to introduce Armaan, “It’s funny how this tag actually came into being”, said the singer. It was initially used as a playlist title online and it contained all my hit songs. Most of his hits in the Bollywood industry have predominantly been ballads/romantic songs. His fans call him “Prince AM”.

Talking about ‘Control’ in particular, it is a song that describes the push and pull feeling of being trapped in a controlling relationship and how confusing it can be to want in but also want out. “Zara Thehro” singer revealed it was inspired by the relationships he has seen around him.

Transition to English music had always been something he wanted to do since his teenage years, "It has been a lifelong dream for me to sing and write English music because it is inside of me, it’s my DNA”.

Armaan is a successful singer in Bollywood. He is best known for singing in multiple languages including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Assamese, Punjabi, English and Urdu. Boasting a success streak with his songs like, "Bol Do Na Zara", “Main Hoon Hero Tera”, “Zara Thehro”, “Butta Bomma”, “Beech Raaste”, “Mera Intezaar Karna” and more, he has consistently trended on streaming platforms and established himself.

The songwriter also released another two English singles quickly following the former called "Next 2 me" and “How Many” which is highly appreciated amongst the audience. He also has some international collaborations planned for 2021 “looking forward to a bunch of cool and exciting stuff”.