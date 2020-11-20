Check out Taylor Swift's iconic hairstyles; dated back to straight hair of red era

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift is bringing fans back to 2012.

The superstar singer switched up her look while accepting the award for Apple Music's Songwriter of the Year. For her video speech, Swift, who has been rocking curly hair throughout her folklore era, sported straight hair reminiscent of her Red album cycle.

"Winning Songwriter of the Year in any capacity in any year would be so exciting, but I think it's really special this particular year because songwriting was the one thing that kept me connected to my fans," the Grammy winner said in her acceptance speech. "It means a lot to me because the way that fans respond to the songs I write, and the emotional exchange, is what has really kept me going this year. So I really want to say thank you to the fans for that, and to everyone at Apple Music, thank you for everything that you do."

After the video of Swift with her straightened hair and curly bangs surfaced on social media, Swifties quickly began to theorize about the 30-year-old's hair choice. After all, the singer is known for her love of Easter eggs.

"She straightened her hair with bangs! Again, she straightened her hair withbangs!" one fan tweeted. "When was the last time she did that? RED ERA! 10-minute All Too Well version is coming!"

As fans may know, Swift—who has been in a battle to obtain her album masters—is currently re-recording her early music. So, is this T.Swift's subtle way of letting fans know she's re-recording songs from Red? It might be!



2006

Meet Taylor, the 17-year-old, country singer that will soon become a pop-culture sensation.



2011

Taylor straightened her hair and conquered the carpet with a side ponytail.



2012

The singer elevates her beauty style with blunt bangs.



2014

Short hair, don't care!



2016

The now-famous Taylor Swift bob is in full effect, and we love it!



2016

Nothing says badass like a platinum blonde bob.

2019

Party time! Swift let her hair down for the 2019 VMAs after-party!

2020

Welcome to folklore! The Grammy winner donned curly hair for her album art.

2020

Return to Red? T.Swift took fans back to 2012 with this hairstyle, reminiscent of her Red era days.