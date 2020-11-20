For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  20 Nov 2020 17:17

Cardi B responds to backlash over Billboard's Woman of the Year Title

MUMBAI: Cardi B don't cook, she don't clean, but let her tell you how she got this… Billboard Woman of the Year title.

The rapper is shutting down her "cry baby" haters for daring to question why she was given the coveted award.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, Cardi did what she does best—proving people wrong, 'cause "I do what they say I can't." The "WAP" singer posted a video on Instagram of herself wearing a bathrobe and headband (natch) while explaining exactly why she deserved to be named Billboard's Woman of the Year.

Cardi said, "For you cry babies like, ‘What? She only got one song.' Yeah, I got THAT song, bitch. You know the one that sold the most, the one that streamed the most... The one that had your grandma popping her p---y on TikTok." Not to mention, she got Kylie Jenner to make a cameo in the starry music video for "WAP," which co-starred Megan Thee Stallion.

She then explained how her activism in politics was just the cherry on top of her big year. "Using my money, my own money, to meet up with these candidates like Bernie [Sanders]. Flying out, tired after shows. Yeah that's me, bitch," she added. "I represent America. Okay. And I wanted a change and that's exactly what the f—k I did... I'm just that bitch. Eat it up with a spoon."

Cardi dedicated the Insta caption to thanking her loyal fans. "Thank you BARDIGANG with out y'all encouraging while the world was against me and criticizing every move I wouldn't have gotten here everyday and use my voice for a change," the 28-year-old wrote.

Former winners of the Billboard Woman of the Year title include Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish.

Cardi has plenty of practice with fierce clapbacks, and recently shot back at a racist tweet that claimed she and Black artists "depreciate the value of a Hermés Birkin bag."

In response, the Reebok collaborator reminded fans, "Actually, we add value because in hip hop, when we mention brands in hip-hop, they s--t go up." She also pointed out the double standard because "Y'all don't do this to these white celebrities."

But fans stan a queen that knows when to back down, too. And after Cardi was accused of cultural appropriation by the Hindu community this month, she fully apologized for her goddess-inspired magazine cover. She admitted, "That was not my intent. I do not like disrespecting nobody's religion."

Cardi, who recently revealed the NSFW reason she got back together with husband Offset, will be honored at Billboard's 2020 Women in Music Event on Dec. 10. She'll be joined by 2020 E! People's Choice Award winner Jennifer Lopez, as well as COVID vaccine hero Dolly Parton, as honorees.

Cardi B Billboard Megan Thee Stallion WAP
