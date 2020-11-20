BTS' new album 'BE' (Deluxe edition) arrives worldwide today

MUMBAI: BTS is returning to unfold another story with the new album BE (Deluxe Edition) at midnight November 20 EST.
This one of a kind record comes in a different format from its precedents and consists of total 8 tracks: lead single “Life Goes On” along with “Fly To My Room”, “Blue & Grey”, “Skit”, “Telepathy”, “Dis-ease”, “Stay” and “Dynamite”.
BTS opens themselves up to express their mixed feelings about this situation—fear and anxiety mingled with the determination to overcome all this. The album contains the band’s emotions and ruminations they had throughout this year, and the story of “us” continuing the existential journey. That is also the reasoning behind the album’s title, BE, that stands for “to be” or “existence” and does not abide by any form.
The lead single “Life Goes On” belongs to the Alternative Hip Hop genre with sentimental acoustic guitar sounds captivating the ears of the listeners. The lyrics echo a comforting message that in the face of unexpected turns and abrupt disruption: “Life goes on”. Anyone who has been through 2020 can easily relate to this song delivered through BTS’ emotional voice.
"Dynamite," which topped the Billboard's Hot 100 chart, saw the band bring disco fever around the world, spreading the message of hope with cheerful lyrics and bright melodies. In "Life Goes On," BTS gives a warm consolation that "life goes on" and speaks on behalf of everyone facing the new normality brought on by COVID-19.
The album is fully packed with a diversity of songs: SUGA, j-hope, Jimin and V’s unit track “Fly To My Room”; “Blue & Grey” pop ballad with guitar sounds at its forefront; “Telepathy” filled with funky rhythm; old school hip-hop “Dis-ease”; RM, Jin and Jung Kook’s unit track “Stay”; “Skit” the vivid record of the conversations they had when they first topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and “Dynamite”.
With every project, BTS channeled their voices through music as they actively participated in the creative process, but this time in particular, the band took it a step further; they assigned a PM (Project Manager) for each area and was fully engaged from the concept planning to the layout phase and visual aspects of the record.
BTS is set to hold a Global Press Conference live stream worldwide to talk about their album. It can be viewed via the official YouTube channel Big Hit Labels at 9 PM November 19 EST.
