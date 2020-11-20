For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  20 Nov 2020 11:43 |  By RnMTeam

BTS launches album ‘BE’ with first track ‘Life goes on’ music video; directed by Jungkook

MUMBAI: K-Pop boy-band BTS is ruling the roost the world over with their funky tracks fans can’t quite get enough of.

K-Pop sensation BTS have dropped their latest and most personal track – ‘Life Goes On’, on Friday along with the release of this new studio album ‘BE’ (Deluxe Edition).

“The name ‘Be’ is verb, it is a very open concept,” said Jimin, who took on the role of music project manager. “In our discussions ‘life goes on’ came up as a recurring idea.”

“Life Goes On” is also the name of the album’s opening track. RM said it shared the same roots as “Dynamite,” but was “a little more weighty, sincere and soft.”

Band member V was assigned as visual director for the album project. RM provided the idea of taking photos of their rooms and using that as part of the package.

It has been a busy year for the group, despite the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, which curtailed their concert tour. Recent single “Dynamite” reached the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

