News |  20 Nov 2020 15:43 |  By RnMTeam

Badshah's new song 'Awaara' is all about embracing the journey to success and it's out now

MUMBAI: India's iconic rapper, Badshah offers to listeners his new independent single 'Awaara', which is all all about embracing the roller-coaster ride of success. Known to have encouraged fresh talent in the past, he introduces Reet Talwar (a singer) as a performing artist in the indie music scene through this song. Reet is an underground find and she is also a model and an influencer. Composed and written by Badshah, Awaara has been performed by Badshah and Reet Talwar. It is a song for the disruptors, the gamechangers, the badfits and the ones who believe in the journey more than the destination. The teaser of its music video has garnered more than 6 lakh views and that's quite a positive telltale of the fate of the song.

The two main highlights of Badshah's contribution to music is that he has inspired a generation of young rappers in the country and heralded the cause of creating impactful and relatable music. He now owns the hip hop space in India like no other artist and has turned his haters into his fans. He has had a volley of record-shattering chartbusters such as Genda Phool, Garmi, Akh Lad Jaave, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hain, Dj Waley Babu, Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe, Tareefan, Kar Gayi Chull and many others. With his enviable track record, the composer-rapper-songwriter releases Awaara today.

Talking about the song's release, Badshah says, “My experiences have shaped the music I make. It is the expression of what I've been through. I feel so loved and honoured that my listeners are so invested in what I have to say through my music. It's nice to hear that fans have been eagerly waiting for this song. It is about my journey to achieving success and the roadblocks.”

The new single is sure to win the rapper praises for his happening fusion style. Composed and written by Badshah, Awaara has been performed by Badshah and Reet Talwar. It is now available on all streaming platforms.

