Armaan Malik releases "How Many" with official music video

MUMBAI: Today, multi-faceted singer-songwriter and musician, Armaan Malik, releases a spellbinding new track titled “How Many” via Arista Records. Watch the electric music video HERE. This latest earworm arrives on the heels of the 25-year-old’s major MTV EMA win as ‘Best India Act’!
Talking about the emotion behind his new single, Armaan says, “‘How Many’ is about complex relationships where you’re constantly fighting making up, taking the hits but yet carrying on. It describes the cycle of events that take place during the course of a relationship. One of the hardest decisions is when to call it quits and close a chapter for good. It’s really tough when you love somebody to just give up... even after the 100th time, the truth is, as long we love them, we try one more time. The question is how many times are you willing to try?”
“How Many” marks Armaan’s third English single preceded by the MTV EMA winning, “Control” which the Clash deemed a, “brilliantly effective pop song”, and “next 2 me” that helped him lead the top spot on Billboard's inaugural Top Triller U.S. and Global charts for three consecutive weeks.
With over two billion global streams, 17 million followers across social media platforms, and a mile-long musical resume, he has cemented his position in the South Asian music industry, and now, Armaan sets out to be the first Indian artist to break into the global pop market. It has been a lifelong dream for Armaan to sing and write English music as well as be the first musical artist to truly represent India on a global stage. “This music is inside of me, it’s my DNA,” says Armaan. “This has always been my trajectory.”
