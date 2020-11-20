Anushka Manchanda Launches her latest album in Dolby Atmos Music

MUMBAI: Nuka (Anushka Manchanda) releases latest independent audiovisual experience with Kashmir on 19th November. The bilingual track (English and Urdu) produced and conceptualized by Nuka features the gifted Kashmiri artists Khalid Ahamed (lead singer of the band Parvaaz), and 20-year-old, award-winning Rabab player Sufiyan Malik.

Through her alias NUKA, Anushka explores the intersections of nature and humanity. She opens a precarious and yet exquisite line of communication between them in her new song Kashmir. Born out of an overwhelming realization of the beauty of the valley, this track is a love letter in the form of a tribute to Kashmir. This piece has endured a process prolonging five years, with Anushka’s multiple visits to Kashmir, starting in 2015 for the wedding of her dear friends, to returning to Kashmir in the following 2 years to shoot during Chillai-Kalaan, the coldest time of the year. Kashmir is a time capsule of memory and love, in which Nuka sings intensely about the wreckage of nature, reclaiming beauty and its transformation in our perception.

Nuka is an artist-producer, singer-songwriter, composer, director and editor from Mumbai, India. With her works reflecting her commitment to build a more sustainable planet, she imagines a future that is brighter than the past. The vision which she imagines and fosters in her art and activism.

Nuka – Kashmir feels like the spirit of Mother Nature, the Earth in her most heartbreakingly beautiful form. I cannot describe in words how I felt in her lap, and it took me years to create a piece that could express my love for the valley. I am an outsider, yet I wept when I was leaving Kashmir. To me, it felt like home.

Khalid Ahamed – The musicality and theme in this track had me hooked to it from my first conversation with Anushka. I am excited and humbled to be a part of it.

Nuka x Dolby Atmos for Kashmir

Kashmir by NUKA will be available in Dolby Atmos – a new way to connect with music at its fullest capacity and creative potential, making NUKA one of the first independent artists in India to create music in Dolby Atmos. The Kashmir mix in Dolby Atmos will allow fans to discover hidden details and subtleties in the sound with unparalleled clarity, so they can experience the instruments and vocals in isolation with more space and incredible fidelity. Kashmir in Dolby Atmos is available on Tidal HiFi and on Amazon Music HD with Echo Studio in available countries.

Mr. Pankaj Kedia, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories – Dolby Atmos music is reinventing how music is created & experienced. It is an immersive experience that envelops the listener, by pulling them into the music. We are excited to collaborate with NUKA (Anushka Manchanda) to bring her music to the world for everyone to experience it like never before in Dolby Atmos.