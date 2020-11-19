Meet Bros release singer Jim Virr's new song "DASSHH", feat. Deeksha Singh

MUMBAI: Meet Bros and Dhunkii Beats release a new, “DASSHH'' featuring Punjabi Singer Jim Virr along with Composers Turban beats. Music video produced by Blue Square & Sarika Jain, 'Dasshh’ is slated for release in November.

“Dasshh” is a Punjabi track with the infamous trending lyrics making waves with Punjabi Music all over.

A singer, actor and model, Jim Virr, when asked about this fresh new vibe, said “I wanted to do a totally different song, but when I heard these lyrics by Harry Kahlon I was excited to make this my track with composers, Turban Beats. I am very thankful to Manoj Jain for his never ending support. There is no better Music label to carry this song than Dhunkii Beats co-owned by the “Dassshin” Meet Bros”

Turban Beats, the composers of the song said, “We are very happy to be a part of this project and are looking forward to its success as we are sure the beats will catch on!”

Super model Deeksha Singh, who is making her debut in DASSHH said, “ I’m thankful to Director Manoj Jain, for giving me the opportunity as a lead model and to be working with him. I love Punjabi Music, and when I heard the title was “DASSHH”, it got me interested in this particular song right away. When it comes to being glamorous and dashing, not only in a music video, but in real life as well, I didn't think twice, before taking the opportunity.”

Photographer turned Director Manoj Jain, marked his debut with this music video in collaboration with Meet Bros, The “brain” behind the Dasshh music video, said, “ Direction is my passion and that's why I said yes to Dasshh. So I got a hold of Aaditya Shah who was busy with web series and films, to team up with me and we made a supermodel, Deeksha Singh, to become “the heart of the song.” She has added the flare and glamour we needed. Model, actor & singer Jim Virr, with his dashing voice and appearance has created magic in the video. Turban beats have given fabulous music to this album. And my special thanks to Dhunkii beats, the trending music label by Raajeev Sharma & the Meet Bros.”

Meet Bros said, “ With a trending new voice and style of Jim Virr, we were thrilled to release this song “Dasshh”. Punjabi music needs new talent and Meet Bros have always encouraged that and are on the lookout for artist with exceptional talent. Deeksha Singh is looking ravishing and international on this canvas. The recipe for a song needs to have 4 main ingredients; a good hook, good tune, good lyrics & a great Video. The song Dasshh is a winning track, and we are glad to have it launched on Dhunkii Beats”

Co- Founder of Dhunkii Beats, Raajeev Sharma said; “Launching new talent has been my focus over the last 25+ years and I have been fortunate to launch artists like Pritam, Kailash Kher, Taufiq Qureshi, Ricky Kej and many more. Jim Virr is another such raw talent that can cement his place in the growing Punjabi music scene. With a great song and video he is on his way to be a star ”