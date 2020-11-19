For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
From fashion to catchy bops, 5 male musicians who smashed the patriarchy with their eclectic taste

MUMBAI: Gone are the days when masculinity is defined by a stoic attitude, rock hard abs and absolutely no deviation from the norm. Throughout history, men have been unfairly subjected to scrutiny and ridicule for expressing themselves through creative interpretations of fashion and traditionally feminine methods of expression.

Vh1 India is celebrating these legendary musicians who have boldly expressed themselves authentically, from their vulnerable lyrics to bold fashion choices. As a result, they’ve subsequently loosened the grip of years of toxic masculinity that has been ingrained into our minds, giving men the chance to paint their canvas with their own unique colours, being whoever, they truly want to be. Celebrate a new era of free spirit and individuality this International Men’s Day with Vh1 HIS-tory, 19th November 2020 at 12PM and 6PM.

To get you into the grooving spirit, here are some of the artists and videos that will be featured in the electrifying block!

1. Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles

British pop sensation Harry Styles’s incredibly catchy indie pop song Watermelon Sugar broke all records, becoming the star’s first ever number one single on the Billboard charts. The talented star is clearly on a roll, making history being the first androgynously dressed male star to have ever graced the covers of illustrious fashion house, Vogue.

2. Boy with Luv by BTS feat Halsey

World famous Korean boy band BTS took the world by storm with their bright coloured hair and impeccably coordinated dance moves. Their Billboard certified platinum hit track Boy with Luv, featuring pop singer Halsey quickly won many hearts with its unique electropop beats, making the song's music video the most viewed online music video in 24 hours at the time.

3. Easy by Troye Sivan

Youtuber turned popstar Troye Sivan’s single Easy has a dreamy pop vibe, accompanied by a captivating music video. The bold musician is known to blur the lines of traditional masculinity, often sporting colorful nails and wigs. The soulful music video was nominated for Best Video at the ARIA Music Awards of 2020.

4. The Sound by The 1975

English rock band The 1975, famous for their edgy vocals and grunge eyeliner look they frequently adorn, stunned their fans with this sync pop and house fuse track. The hit track gained massive success, becoming the band’s highest charting single in the UK, as well as being termed as one of the best songs of 2016 by Rolling Stone.

5. I Want to Break Free by Queen

Freddie Mercury was one of the frontrunners when it came to diversifying creative expression for men. This iconic rock number went down in history was one of the most popular songs of all time. Furthermore, it was shattered the stigma against cross-dressing, with entire band dressing in drag for the entirety of the memorable video.

Vh1 India International Men's Day Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles
