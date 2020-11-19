BTS gives a glimpse into the music video of "Life Goes On"

MUMBAI: – Global superstars BTS unveiled two brand-new music video teasers for “Life Goes On,” the lead single of upcoming album BE (Deluxe Edition), where the band imparts their honest feelings and thoughts in the current situation. Directed by BTS Jung Kook, the music video will be unveiled with the song on November 20, 0AM EST. The septet is set to perform “Life Goes On” for the first time at the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22.
BTS “Life Goes On” Official Teaser 1:
BTS “Life Goes On” Official Teaser 2:
MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has kickstarted the second edition of the ‘Cityread more
MUMBAI: The Red Curtain International has announced the finalists in their Good read more
MUMBAI: The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will takeread more
MUMBAI: Canadian based Entrepreneur and Producer Vinay Vashisht had joined hands with Rahul Chahal of TDOT Films for Raj Ranjodh’s single Ghetto...read more
MUMBAI: One of the most popular singer mainly amongst the millennial circut Armaan Malik is soon to feature in with a fresh and poised look in song...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Asees Kaur has come up with a new single with musician Goldie Sohel. She says she loves collaborating with various artistes.After...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval has unveiled a new song, Main kisi aur ka, and describes it as a soulful romantic track.After Judaiyaan, Mujhe peene do...read more
MUMBAI: Punjabi singer-actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill opens up about perfection in her latest post on social media.In her new...read more