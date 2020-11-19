BTS gives a glimpse into the music video of "Life Goes On"

MUMBAI: – Global superstars BTS unveiled two brand-new music video teasers for “Life Goes On,” the lead single of upcoming album BE (Deluxe Edition), where the band imparts their honest feelings and thoughts in the current situation. Directed by BTS Jung Kook, the music video will be unveiled with the song on November 20, 0AM EST. The septet is set to perform “Life Goes On” for the first time at the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22.

BTS “Life Goes On” Official Teaser 1:

BTS “Life Goes On” Official Teaser 2: