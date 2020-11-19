For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Nov 2020 13:57 |  By RnMTeam

Asim Riaz and DJ Snake to collab soon, share each other's picture on Instagram story

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz has hinted at his collaboration with DJ Snake with his latest Instagram post. The Bigg Boss 13 runner-up and DJ Snake shared each other's picture on their Instagram stories on Sunday (November 15). The two were partying together in Dubai. Asim's fans are very excited about him meeting DJ Snake. Since the picture was shared on social media, Asim Riaz has been trending on Twitter.

DJ Snake who wished his Indian fans on Diwali on his Instagram, shared a picture of Asim Riaz and tagged him on his Instagram story. In the photo, Asim is dressed in black and is holding a drink in his hand. Asim also shared DJ Snake's clip on his Instagram story.
Check out their Instagram stories here:

Jacqueline Fernandez first shared the news of Asim Riaz's collaboration with DJ Snake in March this year. Jacqueline had shared a video on her Instagram story where she was seen talking to Asim about he texted him and he replied 'DJ Snake'. The actress then asked if Asim is collaborating with DJ Snake and the latter replied 'very soon'. Looks like the Bigg Boss 13 contestant is set to collaborate with the world-famous DJ.
Asim Riaz fans can't keep calm after seeing his latest social media post. Check out some of their reactions:

Earlier, Asim Riaz had confirmed that he will be collaborating with rapper Bohemia for his upcoming album. The video was supposed to be shot in Australia and feature actress Jacqueline Fernandez

Tags
Asim Riaz Jacqueline Fernandez DJ Snake Singer
Related news
News | 19 Nov 2020

Shawn Mendes opened up about how his relationship with Camila Cabello got stronger

MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes will never be the same after the personal growth he's experienced through his relationship with Camila Cabello.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2020

Selena Gomez reveals her mental health journey

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez doesn't want to keep her mental health journey to herself.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2020

Taylor Swift confesses recording a 10-minute version of "All Too Well"

MUMBAI: One day after Taylor Swift confirmed she has started re-recording her old hit songs, she revealed surprising new details about an early version of the fan-favorite ballad "All Too Well."

read more
News | 19 Nov 2020

Asees Kaur: I'm a big fan of collaborations

MUMBAI: Singer Asees Kaur has come up with a new single with musician Goldie Sohel. She says she loves collaborating with various artistes.After teaming up on "Baat nahi karni" earlier this year, the two have joined hands for the new track "Aaja ve".

read more
News | 18 Nov 2020

Taylor Swift slams Scooter Braun after selling her master recordings for $300 Million

MUMBAI: The bad blood between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun is unlikely to go away anytime soon.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

News
NTIA comment on FCA Supreme Court appeal case on business interruption insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more

News
This Diwali, Radio City spreads the light of education with the second edition of 'City Ki Tech Shaala'

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has kickstarted the second edition of the ‘Cityread more

News
The Red Curtain International presents 'Good The@ter Festival & Awards': The@ter to save lives

MUMBAI: The Red Curtain International has announced the finalists in their Good read more

News
NTIA raise concerns over escalation of illegal raves following the National lockdown announcement

MUMBAI: The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will takeread more

top# 5 articles

1
Meet Bros release singer Jim Virr's new song "DASSHH", feat. Deeksha Singh

MUMBAI: Meet Bros and Dhunkii Beats release a new, “DASSHH'' featuring Punjabi Singer Jim Virr along with Composers Turban beats. Music video...read more

2
Ankur Tewari and Papon get together for the finale episode of MTV Sound Trippin'

MUMBAI: "Is thairaav ki talaash ne kuch ehsaas dilaya hai, ki har pal mein kuch paana zaroori nahi hai, kabhi kabhi khud ko waqt me kho bhi diya...read more

3
Purple Disco Machine + Sophie & The Giants deliver stunning acoustic video of hit single 'Hypnotized'

MUMBAI: Purple Disco Machine remains at the forefront of world dance music following a series of remixes for A-list icons including Diplo, Dua Lipa...read more

4
From fashion to catchy bops, 5 male musicians who smashed the patriarchy with their eclectic taste

MUMBAI: Gone are the days when masculinity is defined by a stoic attitude, rock hard abs and absolutely no deviation from the norm. Throughout...read more

5
Heli Daruwala teams up with Darshan Raval for the second time

MUMBAI: After receiving tremendous response for his recent tracks’Judaiyaan’, ‘Mujhe peene Do’ and ‘Maa’ from his debut album ‘Judaiyaan’, Darshan...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group