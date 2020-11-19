Asim Riaz and DJ Snake to collab soon, share each other's picture on Instagram story

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz has hinted at his collaboration with DJ Snake with his latest Instagram post. The Bigg Boss 13 runner-up and DJ Snake shared each other's picture on their Instagram stories on Sunday (November 15). The two were partying together in Dubai. Asim's fans are very excited about him meeting DJ Snake. Since the picture was shared on social media, Asim Riaz has been trending on Twitter.
DJ Snake who wished his Indian fans on Diwali on his Instagram, shared a picture of Asim Riaz and tagged him on his Instagram story. In the photo, Asim is dressed in black and is holding a drink in his hand. Asim also shared DJ Snake's clip on his Instagram story.
Check out their Instagram stories here:
Jacqueline Fernandez first shared the news of Asim Riaz's collaboration with DJ Snake in March this year. Jacqueline had shared a video on her Instagram story where she was seen talking to Asim about he texted him and he replied 'DJ Snake'. The actress then asked if Asim is collaborating with DJ Snake and the latter replied 'very soon'. Looks like the Bigg Boss 13 contestant is set to collaborate with the world-famous DJ.
Asim Riaz fans can't keep calm after seeing his latest social media post. Check out some of their reactions:
OMG
So.. it's finally happening #DjSnake X #AsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/UAFj2pbI2k
— (@Saira__Asim) November 16, 2020
Both #AsimRiaz & #DjSnake are trending together, just a photo together & everyone is going crazy for this much awaited international collaboration
Just think when actual project is released,craze will be insane & beyond any imagination . #TeamAsiManshi pic.twitter.com/jG5YtyfoBz
— ASIMANSHI FC (@TeamAsiManshiFC) November 16, 2020
This Two Stories Are Enough To Burn The Haters #AsimRiaz #DjSnake@imrealasim @djsnake pic.twitter.com/e79zUIcTGF
— AsimSquad (@UnitedAsimSquad) November 16, 2020
Wow it's trending In India . Wow I can't believe . With in #AsimRiaz to with #DjSnake #TeamAsimRiaz #AsimRiazUniverse #AsimSquad
He is our @imrealasim pic.twitter.com/qkRnE59cQs
— (@AsimRiaz02) November 16, 2020
Earlier, Asim Riaz had confirmed that he will be collaborating with rapper Bohemia for his upcoming album. The video was supposed to be shot in Australia and feature actress Jacqueline Fernandez
