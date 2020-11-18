Singer Normani says being in Fifth Harmony band 'took a toll' on her confidence

MUMBAI: Singer Normani has opened up on how being a member of the girls group Fifth Harmony took a toll on her confidence.
"(It) alters the perception you have of yourself," she said of being overlooked in the group that originally comprised Ally Brooke, Camila Cabello, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and her, reports people.com.
"Having certain things happen so blatantly while also feeling like the 'other' and being so young and hearing the public compare (us) took a toll on my confidence," she added in an interview.
She said that for a long time she didn't believe in herself because "I didn't feel like I was given the opportunity to".
Now, she starts her day on a positive note.
"I look at myself in the mirror and manifest and speak things that I want to happen as if they already did as if I'm already that version of myself," she said.
Some of Normani's go-to statements include: "You are one of the greatest entertainers. You are a representation for an entire generation. You have purpose".
Another boost in her confidence has been receiving the support of one of her favourite artistes, Rihanna.
"It's alarming when people you've looked up to, respect, and who kind of define who you are believe in you," Normani said.
"But it definitely gives me confidence. I'm grateful to feel seen and heard and like I can be the voice for so many people. Being a Black woman, I feel we're so multi-faceted and have so much that we're capable of. It's really important to show Black girls and Black boys they can be anything they want to be," she added.
