For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Nov 2020 12:21 |  By RnMTeam

Neeti Mohan joins musical world of 'Trolls'

MUMBAI: Singer Neeti Mohan has given a musical touch to the Hollywood film, Trolls World Tour, as it gears up for big screen outing in India.

The film will be released in India in English and Hindi on November 19, and Neeti has sung three songs for the Hindi dubbed version of the popular animated musical comedy.

Neeti sung songs for the character of Poppy that have been sung by Anna Kendrick in the English version. The three songs for the film are -- the romantic track "Koi geet gao", the rock song "Iss pal ko jio" and the peppy title track "Trolls toh karenge fun".

"Poppy sends across the message that every girl is a queen. Poppy is a free-spirited soul who is a 'go getter' and the character inspires it's audiences to a great extent. Which is why getting the chance to be 'Poppy Mohan' was one of the best things of all time if you ask me," Neeti said.

"Speaking about the dubbing experience, it's not easy to translate songs or dialogues to another language. Despite that, I had a blast recording those three songs and I feel that this is an experience that's going to last forever. With the movie all set to release in theatres, cinephiles couldn't have asked for a better musical treat to mark their return to the cinemas," she added.

Trolls World Tour is directed by Walt Dohrn, with co-direction by David P. Smith. The sequel of the 2016 release, Trolls, follows two trolls who discover that there are six troll tribes representing the musical genres pop, funk, classical, techno, country, and rock.

The Hollywood film features voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom, Ozzy Osbourne, Kunal Nayyar, James Corden, Ron Funches, Kelly Clarkson, Anderson Paak, and Sam Rockwell.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Neeti Mohan James Corden Kelly Clarkson Anderson Paak Sam Rockwell
Related news
News | 12 Nov 2020

Diane Warren drops triumphant 'Times Like This' feat. Darius Rucker

MUMBAI: Diane Warren’s much-anticipated debut album ‘Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol.

read more
News | 06 Nov 2020

Neeti Mohan and Ruthvik Reddy roped in for Arun Shankar's next single

MUMBAI: Here's a good musical news!

read more
News | 24 Oct 2020

Watch Kelly Clarkson cover Harry Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar'

MUMBAI: Once again Kelly Clarkson has proved she is, indeed, an American Idol. During a portion of her show titled the latest installment of her eponymous talk show's "Kellyoke" segment, the 38-year-old took on Harry Styles' 2019 hit song comma "Watermelon Sugar."

read more
News | 21 Oct 2020

Gwen Stefani had a witty reply to Blake Shelton wedding rumours

MUMBAI: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are happy anywhere, but are they ready to head to the altar?

read more
News | 16 Oct 2020

John Legend performs for Chrissy Teigen during 2020 Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: John Legend is ready to return to the stage. During the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Oct. 14, The Voice coached appeared in the live telecast to deliver a special performance of his hit song "Never Break."

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

News
NTIA comment on FCA Supreme Court appeal case on business interruption insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more

News
This Diwali, Radio City spreads the light of education with the second edition of 'City Ki Tech Shaala'

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has kickstarted the second edition of the ‘Cityread more

News
The Red Curtain International presents 'Good The@ter Festival & Awards': The@ter to save lives

MUMBAI: The Red Curtain International has announced the finalists in their Good read more

News
NTIA raise concerns over escalation of illegal raves following the National lockdown announcement

MUMBAI: The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will takeread more

top# 5 articles

1
Heli Daruwala teams up with Darshan Raval for the second time

MUMBAI: After receiving tremendous response for his recent tracks’Judaiyaan’, ‘Mujhe peene Do’ and ‘Maa’ from his debut album ‘Judaiyaan’, Darshan...read more

2
Hailey Bieber clarifies the timeline of her and Justin Bieber's relationship

MUMBAI: It wasn't quite 10,000 hours, but there was definitely time in between Justin Bieber's romance with ex Selena Gomez and the one he has with...read more

3
Yo Yo Honey Singh gears up for the release of his upcoming single, First Kiss; the song has a funky ‘90s feel to it and will be launching a new talent

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set for the release of his upcoming music single titled First Kiss. The song, which marks the singing debut of...read more

4
Diljit Dosanjh on learning Marathi for his new role

MUMBAI: Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh had to learn Marathi for his latest release, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, and he admits that picking up a new language...read more

5
Shehnaaz Gill talks of perfection in new post on social media

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer-actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill opens up about perfection in her latest post on social media.In her new...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group