Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson unfollow each other on Instagram

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus' fans noticed that the singer unfollowed her ex-boyfriend Cody Simpson, 23, on Instagram earlier this month, three months after the couple reportedly parted ways. About a week later, the "golden thing" singer returned the unfollow according to some very keen observers.

One Twitter user tweeted at the time, "Wait. Miley unfollowed Cody. Guess that friendship is over." Days later, another tweet read, "[skull] Cody unfollowed miley on insta. Thanks u next."

Back in August, Miley, 27, took to her Instagram Live to set the record straight about her and Cody amid their rumored breakup following the release of her single, "Midnight Sky."

"A year ago, almost to this exact date, the media tried to tell my story for me and control my narrative, and I'm just not accepting that," the "Wrecking Ball" singer told her fans, referring to her divorce from Liam Hemsworth. "So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up, it was confirmed by a 'reliable source' even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the two individuals that are participating in it."

Miley shared, "For right now, two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be. Like everybody else at this age, we're just deciding who we wanna be with our lives, what we wanna do with our lives. And so, don't make it some drama story if next week we're out hanging out or getting pizza. We've been friends for 10 years and we're gonna continue to be friends."

Cody confirmed this sentiment shortly after by sharing a screenshot from a FaceTime call with Miley and showing his support for "Midnight Sky."

"So proud of you," he captioned in an Instagram Story. "Congratulations to the most special of all. Go cop that new new!"

Hopefully the friendship is still intact, although an unfollow (and a double unfollow) can mean serious business.