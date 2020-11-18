For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Nov 2020 16:51 |  By RnMTeam

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson unfollow each other on Instagram

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus' fans noticed that the singer unfollowed her ex-boyfriend Cody Simpson, 23, on Instagram earlier this month, three months after the couple reportedly parted ways. About a week later, the "golden thing" singer returned the unfollow according to some very keen observers.

One Twitter user tweeted at the time, "Wait. Miley unfollowed Cody. Guess that friendship is over." Days later, another tweet read, "[skull] Cody unfollowed miley on insta. Thanks u next."

Back in August, Miley, 27, took to her Instagram Live to set the record straight about her and Cody amid their rumored breakup following the release of her single, "Midnight Sky."

"A year ago, almost to this exact date, the media tried to tell my story for me and control my narrative, and I'm just not accepting that," the "Wrecking Ball" singer told her fans, referring to her divorce from Liam Hemsworth. "So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up, it was confirmed by a 'reliable source' even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the two individuals that are participating in it."

Miley shared, "For right now, two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be. Like everybody else at this age, we're just deciding who we wanna be with our lives, what we wanna do with our lives. And so, don't make it some drama story if next week we're out hanging out or getting pizza. We've been friends for 10 years and we're gonna continue to be friends."

Cody confirmed this sentiment shortly after by sharing a screenshot from a FaceTime call with Miley and showing his support for "Midnight Sky."

"So proud of you," he captioned in an Instagram Story. "Congratulations to the most special of all. Go cop that new new!"

Hopefully the friendship is still intact, although an unfollow (and a double unfollow) can mean serious business.

Tags
Miley Cyrus Cody Simpson Singer music
Related news
News | 18 Nov 2020

Taylor Swift slams Scooter Braun after selling her master recordings for $300 Million

MUMBAI: The bad blood between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun is unlikely to go away anytime soon.

read more
News | 18 Nov 2020

Halsey reveals Mac Miller's death gave her the "Courage" to leave an unhealthy relationship

MUMBAI: Halsey is revealing the "heinously tragic event" that gave her the strength to leave an unhealthy relationship.

read more
News | 18 Nov 2020

Shawn Mendes claims 'stillness' of quarantine caused anxiety

MUMBAI: Singer Shawn Mendes says he had anxiety because of the stillness during the Covid-19 pandemic.

read more
News | 18 Nov 2020

Harry styles makes history by becoming first ever male solo act to cover vogue

MUMBAI: When it comes to wearing what he wants, Harry Styles has inspiration very close to home: his mom.

read more
News | 18 Nov 2020

Singer Normani says being in Fifth Harmony band 'took a toll' on her confidence

MUMBAI: Singer Normani has opened up on how being a member of the girls group Fifth Harmony took a toll on her confidence.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

News
NTIA comment on FCA Supreme Court appeal case on business interruption insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more

News
This Diwali, Radio City spreads the light of education with the second edition of 'City Ki Tech Shaala'

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has kickstarted the second edition of the ‘Cityread more

News
The Red Curtain International presents 'Good The@ter Festival & Awards': The@ter to save lives

MUMBAI: The Red Curtain International has announced the finalists in their Good read more

News
NTIA raise concerns over escalation of illegal raves following the National lockdown announcement

MUMBAI: The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will takeread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shehnaaz Gill talks of perfection in new post on social media

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer-actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill opens up about perfection in her latest post on social media.In her new...read more

2
Halsey reveals Mac Miller's death gave her the "Courage" to leave an unhealthy relationship

MUMBAI: Halsey is revealing the "heinously tragic event" that gave her the strength to leave an unhealthy relationship.read more

3
Buffalo Rockers HEARTS & HAND GRENADES Roar with Nineteen-Twenties Gangsters in new "The In Crowd" Music Video & Single

MUMBAI: Hard rockers Hearts & Hand Grenades have revealed a new music video and single for the song "The In Crowd". The video was directed by...read more

4
Heli Daruwala teams up with Darshan Raval for the second time

MUMBAI: After receiving tremendous response for his recent tracks’Judaiyaan’, ‘Mujhe peene Do’ and ‘Maa’ from his debut album ‘Judaiyaan’, Darshan...read more

5
Watch Demi Lovato steal the show at the 2020 People's Choice Awards

MUMBAI: Lights, camera, action!Sorry not sorry, but Demi Lovato is already stealing the show at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. On Sunday, Nov....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group