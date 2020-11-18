Harry styles makes history by becoming first ever male solo act to cover vogue

MUMBAI: When it comes to wearing what he wants, Harry Styles has inspiration very close to home: his mom.

During a remote appearance on the British daytime show Lorraine, the singer's mother Anne Twist made it clear the star's controversial Vogue cover—which was the first one of a solo man in the magazine's history—is perfectly fine with her. Amid criticism over Harry appearing on the cover of the December issue in a dress, Anne agreed with host Lorraine Kelly when Lorraine insisted that people should "wear whatever you like."

As Anne responded, "Absolutely." She also shed some light on the "Golden" performer's earliest fashion influences and growing up alongside sister Gemma Styles. "I think maybe I had something to do with it," Anne said, "because I was always a big fan of doing fancy dress with them when they were smaller, which [Gemma] hated, but Harry always embraced."

As the proud mom simply put it, "Who doesn't love playing dress-up?"

Gemma echoed their mother to Vogue, recalling to the magazine, "My mum loved to dress us up...I always hated it, and Harry was always quite into it. She did some really elaborate papier-mâché outfits: She made a giant mug and then painted an atlas on it, and that was Harry being 'The World Cup.'"

"Harry also had a little dalmatian-dog outfit," she remembered, "a hand-me-down from our closest family friends. He would just spend an inordinate amount of time wearing that outfit. But then Mum dressed me up as Cruella de Vil. She was always looking for any opportunity!"

However, not everyone is celebrating Styles' unique milestone moment. Following the release of the Vogue cover, author and commentator Candace Owens took a public stand against Harry's look.

"There is no society that can survive without strong men," she tweeted while re-sharing images of Harry from the shoot. "The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men."

After her initial remark attracted attention online, Candace followed up with another tweet. "Since I'm trending I'd like to clarify what I meant when I said 'bring back manly men,'" she wrote. "I meant: Bring back manly men. Terms like 'toxic masculinity,' were created by toxic females. Real women don't do fake feminism. Sorry I'm not sorry."

Several celebrities fired back, including Zach Braff. "Our whole lives boys and men are told we need to be manly," the actor tweeted. "Life is short. Be whatever the f--k you want to be."