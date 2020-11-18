For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Nov 2020 14:10 |  By RnMTeam

Hailey Bieber clarifies the timeline of her and Justin Bieber's relationship

MUMBAI: It wasn't quite 10,000 hours, but there was definitely time in between Justin Bieber's romance with ex Selena Gomez and the one he has with now-wife Hailey Bieber.

As fans can recall, in 2018 Justin's personal life was a whirlwind as he spent the first part of the year with his on-again, off-again ex Selena and ended the year engaged to Hailey. Hailey cleared up the timeline during a remote appearance on Ashley Graham's Pretty Big Deal podcast. In the new episode, released on Tuesday, Nov. 17, the fashionista said, "People don't know, too, we had been talking for a while before we got back together."

"Contrary to popular belief," Hailey noted, "he had been single for a while and I had been single and we were kind of just trying to figure life out."
If your recollection is a bit fuzzy, allow us to take you down memory lane. After Justin reunited with Selena in late 2017, the pop stars seemed to hit the breaks on their rekindled relationship by mid-2018.  

"They were having a lot of little disagreements recently and one fight in particular blew up and caused them to decide to 'break up.' However, they've been in contact the entire time and their feelings for each other have not changed," a source explained in March 2018. "They will absolutely get back together and they are not over, but they both need some time away from each other." However, by May—following some sightings of Justin out with Baskin Champion—E! News confirmed from sources that Selena had "completely moved on" from the performer and was "not interested in getting back together with him anytime soon."

That same month, then-Hailey Baldwin walked the red carpet with Shawn Mendes at the Met Gala, sparking chatter of a possible romance between the model and the "Señorita" singer. However, the speculation didn't last long. Mere days after, Shawn clarified that they were "really good friends" in an interview with W magazine.
The next month, Hailey's old flame was back in her life as evidenced by her travels and PDA with Justin.

Then, just as fans were getting a handle on who Justin was dating, he proposed to Hailey in the Bahamas in July. Fans know the rest—the couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. As for Selena, she referenced the sequence of events in her hit, "Lose You to Love Me," with the lyrics, "In two months you replaced us like it was easy."

While he and Hailey had known each other since they were teenagers and shared years of history, the model acknowledged their transition from "talking" to husband and wife was a quick one.

"Everything happened really fast, I think everybody knows that," she told Graham. "Everybody was kind of, like, 'Hey, did you get married?'"

Tags
Hailey Bieber Justin Bieber Selena Gomez music
Related news
News | 18 Nov 2020

Armaan Malik unveils his third English single, #HowMany

MUMBAI: One of the most popular singer mainly amongst the millennial circut Armaan Malik is soon to feature in with a fresh and poised look in song #HowMany. Set to release on November 20, 2020, this marks as Armaan ’s third International song preceded by Control and Next2Me.

read more
News | 18 Nov 2020

Yo Yo Honey Singh gears up for the release of his upcoming single, First Kiss; the song has a funky ‘90s feel to it and will be launching a new talent

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set for the release of his upcoming music single titled First Kiss. The song, which marks the singing debut of Ipsitaa, has a funky ‘90s feel to it. The young talent will also be sharing screen space with Singh in the song video.

read more
News | 18 Nov 2020

Heli Daruwala teams up with Darshan Raval for the second time

MUMBAI: After receiving tremendous response for his recent tracks’Judaiyaan’, ‘Mujhe peene Do’ and ‘Maa’ from his debut album ‘Judaiyaan’, Darshan Raval is all set to release his next song ‘Main kisi aur ka’.

read more
News | 17 Nov 2020

See Justin Bieber performance of "Lonely" and "Holy" at 2020 People's Choice Awards

MUMBAI: The way he performs feels so holy!

read more
News | 17 Nov 2020

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes teases upcoming release 'Monster'

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes have each taken to Twitter to tease the upcoming release of a new collaborative single, titled ‘Monster’. A brief video teaser shared by the pop singers today (November 17) revealed the song will arrive this Friday November 20.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

News
NTIA comment on FCA Supreme Court appeal case on business interruption insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more

News
This Diwali, Radio City spreads the light of education with the second edition of 'City Ki Tech Shaala'

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has kickstarted the second edition of the ‘Cityread more

News
The Red Curtain International presents 'Good The@ter Festival & Awards': The@ter to save lives

MUMBAI: The Red Curtain International has announced the finalists in their Good read more

News
NTIA raise concerns over escalation of illegal raves following the National lockdown announcement

MUMBAI: The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will takeread more

top# 5 articles

1
Yo Yo Honey Singh gears up for the release of his upcoming single, First Kiss; the song has a funky ‘90s feel to it and will be launching a new talent

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set for the release of his upcoming music single titled First Kiss. The song, which marks the singing debut of...read more

2
Diljit Dosanjh on learning Marathi for his new role

MUMBAI: Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh had to learn Marathi for his latest release, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, and he admits that picking up a new language...read more

3
Shehnaaz Gill talks of perfection in new post on social media

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer-actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill opens up about perfection in her latest post on social media.In her new...read more

4
Rapper RaOol unleashes Gujarati hip-hop album 'Gujarat Stand Up', Neeti Mohan raps for the first time

MUMBAI: Australia-raised and UK-based composer-rapper RaOol launched debut four-tracked Gujarati EP entitled “Gujarat Stand Up” on the occasion of...read more

5
Hailey Bieber clarifies the timeline of her and Justin Bieber's relationship

MUMBAI: It wasn't quite 10,000 hours, but there was definitely time in between Justin Bieber's romance with ex Selena Gomez and the one he has with...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group