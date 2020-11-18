Dhvani Bhanushali unveils reprised version of 'Tum hi aana'

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali has dedicated her new reprised version of Tum hi aana to everyone who believes in love.
The song had originally featured in the 2019 film Marjaavaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh.
Sharing a video of her singing the reprised version, she wrote on Instagram: "A song that touched so many hearts - #TumHiAana from the film #Marjaavaan. I was fortunate to sing the original duet version. Now, here's my reprised version of the song for everyone who believes in love. Let me know your first instinct or emotion after you hear it in the comment section below!
Original Song:
Singer - @jubin_nautiyal
Music - @payaldevofficial
Lyric - @kunaalvermaa."
Composer Payal Dev had a one-word reaction. "Sis", she wrote, with heart emojis.
Many fans also loved the new version. "Very nice song and beautifully sung," said a fan.
Another wrote: "Wow."
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has kickstarted the second edition of the ‘Cityread more
MUMBAI: The Red Curtain International has announced the finalists in their Good read more
MUMBAI: The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will takeread more
MUMBAI: After receiving tremendous response for his recent tracks’Judaiyaan’, ‘Mujhe peene Do’ and ‘Maa’ from his debut album ‘Judaiyaan’, Darshan...read more
MUMBAI: It wasn't quite 10,000 hours, but there was definitely time in between Justin Bieber's romance with ex Selena Gomez and the one he has with...read more
MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set for the release of his upcoming music single titled First Kiss. The song, which marks the singing debut of...read more
MUMBAI: Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh had to learn Marathi for his latest release, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, and he admits that picking up a new language...read more
MUMBAI: Punjabi singer-actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill opens up about perfection in her latest post on social media.In her new...read more