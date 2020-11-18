For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Dhvani Bhanushali unveils reprised version of 'Tum hi aana'

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali has dedicated her new reprised version of Tum hi aana to everyone who believes in love.

The song had originally featured in the 2019 film Marjaavaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Sharing a video of her singing the reprised version, she wrote on Instagram: "A song that touched so many hearts - #TumHiAana from the film #Marjaavaan. I was fortunate to sing the original duet version. Now, here's my reprised version of the song for everyone who believes in love. Let me know your first instinct or emotion after you hear it in the comment section below!

Original Song:

Singer - @jubin_nautiyal

Music - @payaldevofficial

Lyric - @kunaalvermaa."

Composer Payal Dev had a one-word reaction. "Sis", she wrote, with heart emojis.

Many fans also loved the new version. "Very nice song and beautifully sung," said a fan.

Another wrote: "Wow."

(Source: IANS)

Dhvani Bhanushali Tum Hi Aana Sidharth Malhotra Tara Sutaria Riteish Deshmukh Rakul Preet Singh
