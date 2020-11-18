For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
News |  18 Nov 2020 13:12 |  By RnMTeam

Armaan Malik unveils his third English single, #HowMany

MUMBAI: One of the most popular singer mainly amongst the millennial circut Armaan Malik is soon to feature in with a fresh and poised look in song #HowMany.

Set to release on November 20, 2020, this marks as Armaan ’s third International song preceded by Control and Next2Me.

We can't wait to hear it, how about you? Comment below..

Armaan Malik music How Many Armaanians
