Armaan Malik unveils his third English single, #HowMany

MUMBAI: One of the most popular singer mainly amongst the millennial circut Armaan Malik is soon to feature in with a fresh and poised look in song #HowMany.
Set to release on November 20, 2020, this marks as Armaan ’s third International song preceded by Control and Next2Me.
We can't wait to hear it, how about you? Comment below..
