News |  18 Nov 2020

Ariana Grande's twerk in "34+35" music video is the hottest thing right now!

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande is taking everyone to math class.
The Grammy winner showed off her vocal and physical flexibility in her sexy new music video for the song "34+35" on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The single, a possible nod to her relationship with boyfriend Dalton Gomez, first grabbed the attention of fans in late October when Grande released her new album, Positions, featuring the intimate track.

"You might think I'm crazy / The way I've been craving," Grande sings on the opening of the track. "If I put it quite plainly / Just gimme them babies."
"Can you stay up all night? F--k me 'til the daylight," she later belts. "Thirty-four, thirty-five."

In the visual, Grande could be seen taking on different positions, including the role of a scientist in a lab and a robot. She even transformed into a Fembot from Austin Powers! But the moment that has everyone talking is when Grande and her dancers dropped down into a split and started twerking.

In response to the must-see moment, one social media user wrote, "YEO WHEN ARIANA STARTED TWERKING IN SPLIT I LITERALLY LOST IT." While another fan tweeted, "ariana twerking while doing the splits will forever live in my head rent free."

A third social media user also noted, "ariana twerking in the splits is the hottest thing i've ever witnessed."

Ariana Grande
