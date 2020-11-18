Ariana Grande's twerk in "34+35" music video is the hottest thing right now!

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande is taking everyone to math class.
The Grammy winner showed off her vocal and physical flexibility in her sexy new music video for the song "34+35" on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The single, a possible nod to her relationship with boyfriend Dalton Gomez, first grabbed the attention of fans in late October when Grande released her new album, Positions, featuring the intimate track.
"You might think I'm crazy / The way I've been craving," Grande sings on the opening of the track. "If I put it quite plainly / Just gimme them babies."
"Can you stay up all night? F--k me 'til the daylight," she later belts. "Thirty-four, thirty-five."
In the visual, Grande could be seen taking on different positions, including the role of a scientist in a lab and a robot. She even transformed into a Fembot from Austin Powers! But the moment that has everyone talking is when Grande and her dancers dropped down into a split and started twerking.
In response to the must-see moment, one social media user wrote, "YEO WHEN ARIANA STARTED TWERKING IN SPLIT I LITERALLY LOST IT." While another fan tweeted, "ariana twerking while doing the splits will forever live in my head rent free."
A third social media user also noted, "ariana twerking in the splits is the hottest thing i've ever witnessed."
MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has kickstarted the second edition of the ‘Cityread more
MUMBAI: The Red Curtain International has announced the finalists in their Good read more
MUMBAI: The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will takeread more
MUMBAI: After receiving tremendous response for his recent tracks’Judaiyaan’, ‘Mujhe peene Do’ and ‘Maa’ from his debut album ‘Judaiyaan’, Darshan...read more
MUMBAI: It wasn't quite 10,000 hours, but there was definitely time in between Justin Bieber's romance with ex Selena Gomez and the one he has with...read more
MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set for the release of his upcoming music single titled First Kiss. The song, which marks the singing debut of...read more
MUMBAI: Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh had to learn Marathi for his latest release, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, and he admits that picking up a new language...read more
MUMBAI: Punjabi singer-actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill opens up about perfection in her latest post on social media.In her new...read more