See Justin Bieber performance of "Lonely" and "Holy" at 2020 People's Choice Awards

MUMBAI: The way he performs feels so holy!

Justin Bieber is better than ever! He proved it on Sunday night performing his hit songs "Holy" and "Lonely" at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. Justin sang his heart out during the performance and it was clear that he meant every single lyric.

For his first song, he performed alongside Benny Blanco, and the longtime musician showed that he's the best he's ever been! During the performance Justin walked through an empty street set while he performed the touching lyrics.

He then transitioned into his second song by removing his jacket, walking through open doors into a stage filled with lit up crosses while in an all white outfit. "Holy" features Chance the Rapper on the song, however, Justin performed solo on Sunday night. The two did perform the song together live last month on Saturday Night Live when Justin was the musical guest.

His song "Lonely" has risen in popularity thanks to its heartfelt lyrics that detail a time in his early adolescence where his growing fame made him feel isolated from the rest of the world. Like every great artist, Justin found a way to channel his pain into art and produced an epic song that really moved people during the award show.

Justin also explained the meaning of this song on Instagram prior to its release and revealed what he hoped the song gave to his fans.

"Lonely is out now with @itsbennyblanco. When he and @finneas showed me this song to be honest it was hard to listen to considering how tough it was to get through some of these chapters," read the caption. "I went into the studio and sang through it which wasn't easy but started to really see the importance of telling this story!"

Justin also took to Instagram earlier on Sunday evening to send out some gratitude and positive vibes for fans before the show, and he shared a little clip of his People's Choice Awards private rehearsal.

"All my life i felt in my heart i was supposed to entertain. I had been given these abilities that i wanted to showcase. My heart as i get older is to ask god to refine my heart," he wrote alongside the clip. "To make sure my intention remains pure. My intention is to inspire, uplift, empower and lead people to know and see the love of God. To remind people of the joy and wonder that is all around us. Fear of rejection can scare us away from our full potential. But asking God to use us even when we're scared takes the pressure off of us and reminds us that he is in control."

If this performance is any indication, he's definitely fulfilling his calling.