For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Nov 2020 12:46 |  By RnMTeam

Saahil Bhargava's Breezy Debut Single, Wind is about making each moment count in this unpredictable world!

MUMBAI: LA-based composer, singer-songwriter Saahil Bhargava has been training in music for over 20 years, but in this lockdown, he's finally made the leap towards releasing his music.

The original debut song, ​Wind​ is the first from a 5 song EP and the song is the artist's take on ‘how it might feel to live your last day'. Talking about the song, Saahil says "The recurring wind motif comes from the fact that I love the wind.

The feeling of wind running through my fingers or passing through my hair is one of my favorite feelings in the world. In the song, the lyric, "​The wind will still blow on"​ is both uplifting and also very sad, because the guy is thinking, "The wind will keep blowing on with or without me".

Previously, Saahil released Plug in Baby, his interpretation of the legendary song by Muse, taken from their sophomore studio album, ​Origin of Symmetry​. The track garnered airplay at U.S Alternative stations such as KROQ Los Angeles, KNRK Portland, KWSS Phoenix as well as international plays at FluxFM Germany, 2XM Ireland and Radio Doble Nueve, Peru.

Saahil uses harmony and storytelling to touch upon themes that are socially relevant and universally relatable. Having lived in New York, London, Mumbai and now LA, the artist has grown up in diverse cultures which end up forming an important aspect to his music. Saahil enjoys telling stories through his music and exploring interesting concepts and emotions. All of his songs tend to be stories about characters going through emotional experiences or intense moments.

A gaming nerd, Saahil's inspiration from the song came from the videogame, ​The Last of Us​. The song, supported with a lyric video aptly captures the meaning of the song. Instead of fretting, the protagonist decides to go into the wilderness and enjoy the world as much as he can. Both the lyrics and the harmonic aspects of the song are meant to reflect this, as both transition from being happy, almost a little too happy, to being melancholy.

Tags
Saahil Bhargava Breezy Wind Singer
Related news
News | 17 Nov 2020

Jubin Nautiyal's new romantic song stars Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal has come up with a song titled Bewafa tera masoom chehra, and it features actors Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon.The romantic song has been composed by Rochak Kohli.

read more
News | 16 Nov 2020

Complete winner list of People's Choice Awards 2020

MUMBAI: Artists across music, movies, TV and pop culture are being crowned winners at the only award show voted on by the people. While singer Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga had the most nominations, on the other hand, BTS bagged several awards for their Billboard No.

read more
News | 16 Nov 2020

Dua Lipa shares new snap ahead of her virtual concert

MUMBAI: British singer Dua Lipa has stunned fans as she shared an incredible picture to promote her virtual concert 'Studio 2054'. The music sensation geared up to shine across the world on 27 November, when she partakes in a virtual concert named 'Studio 2054'.

read more
News | 16 Nov 2020

Ariana Grande unveiled teaser for '34+35'

MUMBAI: First, she was in the White House; now, she’s in a white coat. Ariana Grande unveiled the teaser for the “34+35” video, and the pop star is trying out another position. The 10-second clip shows Grande as some kind of scientist, striding through a laboratory with a clipboard.

read more
News | 16 Nov 2020

See Hailey Bieber's reaction to Billie Eilish's 'Therefore I Am'

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish debuted a new song titled "Therefore I Am," ahead of Thanksgiving.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

News
NTIA comment on FCA Supreme Court appeal case on business interruption insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more

News
This Diwali, Radio City spreads the light of education with the second edition of 'City Ki Tech Shaala'

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has kickstarted the second edition of the ‘Cityread more

News
The Red Curtain International presents 'Good The@ter Festival & Awards': The@ter to save lives

MUMBAI: The Red Curtain International has announced the finalists in their Good read more

News
NTIA raise concerns over escalation of illegal raves following the National lockdown announcement

MUMBAI: The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will takeread more

top# 5 articles

1
Rapper RaOol unleashes Gujarati hip-hop album 'Gujarat Stand Up', Neeti Mohan raps for the first time

MUMBAI: Australia-raised and UK-based composer-rapper RaOol launched debut four-tracked Gujarati EP entitled “Gujarat Stand Up” on the occasion of...read more

2
Dua Lipa to collaborate with FKA twigs for 'Studio 2054' performance

MUMBAI: Pandemic restrictions aren't keeping Dua Lipa from a truly bombastic album cycle. Later this month, she'll kick Future Nostalgia into...read more

3
Jubin Nautiyal's new romantic song stars Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal has come up with a song titled Bewafa tera masoom chehra, and it features actors Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon.The...read more

4
Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes teases upcoming release 'Monster'

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes have each taken to Twitter to tease the upcoming release of a new collaborative single, titled ‘Monster’. A...read more

5
Aditi Budhathoki featuring in music video Tu Mera Nahi by Amaal Malik is released

MUMBAI: Aditi Budhathoki would be featuring in a music video which is sung by the hit singer Amaal Malik. The shoot took place in Dubai and the song...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group