For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Nov 2020 12:39 |  By RnMTeam

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes teases upcoming release 'Monster'

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes have each taken to Twitter to tease the upcoming release of a new collaborative single, titled ‘Monster’.
A brief video teaser shared by the pop singers today (November 17) revealed the song will arrive this Friday November 20.

In his tweet description, Mendes also revealed that ‘Monster’ is the next single from the singer’s forthcoming album ‘Wonder’. Mendes dropped the album’s title track last month.

In a letter announcing the album, Mendes wrote: “It really feels like a piece of me has been written down on paper and recorded into song. I tried to be as real and as honest as I’ve ever been.

“It’s a world and a journey and a dream and an album I’ve been wanting to make for a really long time.”
Mendes had previously confirmed that he was working on a follow-up to his self-titled 2018 LP back in February.

Bieber’s official predecessor to this week’s new offering was ‘Lonely’, a heartfelt offering that was co-written with Benny Blanco and Finneas O’Connell – known mononymously as Finneas – and whose music video starred actor Jacob Tremblay.

Just last week, however, Bieber dropped a festive cover of ‘Rocking Around the Christmas Tree’ for Amazon Original. The singer commented: “‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ has always been one of my favourite songs to celebrate the holidays and I’m excited to team up with Amazon Music to share my own version, with my fans.”

Tags
Justin Bieber Shawn Mendes Monster
Related news
News | 17 Nov 2020

See Justin Bieber performance of "Lonely" and "Holy" at 2020 People's Choice Awards

MUMBAI: The way he performs feels so holy!

read more
News | 16 Nov 2020

Complete winner list of People's Choice Awards 2020

MUMBAI: Artists across music, movies, TV and pop culture are being crowned winners at the only award show voted on by the people. While singer Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga had the most nominations, on the other hand, BTS bagged several awards for their Billboard No.

read more
News | 13 Nov 2020

Justin Bieber teams up with Dan + Shay for "10,000 Hours" at the 2020 CMA Awards

MUMBAI: Welcome to the music of Nashville, Justin Bieber.

read more
News | 12 Nov 2020

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber unfollow Pastor Carl Lentz on Instagram

MUMBAI: Justin and Hailey Bieber just made the end of their relationship with their former pastor and spiritual advisor Carl Lentz Instagram official.

read more
News | 12 Nov 2020

Diane Warren drops triumphant 'Times Like This' feat. Darius Rucker

MUMBAI: Diane Warren’s much-anticipated debut album ‘Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

News
NTIA comment on FCA Supreme Court appeal case on business interruption insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more

News
This Diwali, Radio City spreads the light of education with the second edition of 'City Ki Tech Shaala'

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has kickstarted the second edition of the ‘Cityread more

News
The Red Curtain International presents 'Good The@ter Festival & Awards': The@ter to save lives

MUMBAI: The Red Curtain International has announced the finalists in their Good read more

News
NTIA raise concerns over escalation of illegal raves following the National lockdown announcement

MUMBAI: The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will takeread more

top# 5 articles

1
Saahil Bhargava's Breezy Debut Single, Wind is about making each moment count in this unpredictable world!

MUMBAI: LA-based composer, singer-songwriter Saahil Bhargava has been training in music for over 20 years, but in this lockdown, he's finally made...read more

2
Showtek joins forces with Belinda and Nacho on new Latin single

MUMBAI: Showtek is making their highly-anticipated return to the release radar with ‘Una Mamacita’, a new collaborative Latin-inspired track...read more

3
Jubin Nautiyal's new romantic song stars Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal has come up with a song titled Bewafa tera masoom chehra, and it features actors Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon.The...read more

4
Buffalo Rockers HEARTS & HAND GRENADES Roar with Nineteen-Twenties Gangsters in new "The In Crowd" Music Video & Single

MUMBAI: Hard rockers Hearts & Hand Grenades have revealed a new music video and single for the song "The In Crowd". The video was directed by...read more

5
Rapper RaOol unleashes Gujarati hip-hop album 'Gujarat Stand Up', Neeti Mohan raps for the first time

MUMBAI: Australia-raised and UK-based composer-rapper RaOol launched debut four-tracked Gujarati EP entitled “Gujarat Stand Up” on the occasion of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group