Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes teases upcoming release 'Monster'

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes have each taken to Twitter to tease the upcoming release of a new collaborative single, titled ‘Monster’.
A brief video teaser shared by the pop singers today (November 17) revealed the song will arrive this Friday November 20.
#MONSTER Nov 20th @shawnmendeshttps://t.co/ktnSUnmHNs pic.twitter.com/Dph6OImltR
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) November 16, 2020
#MONSTER friday nov 20th @justinbieber. Next single from #WONDER https://t.co/TjpYEFOrFS pic.twitter.com/pucTz74D71
— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) November 16, 2020
In his tweet description, Mendes also revealed that ‘Monster’ is the next single from the singer’s forthcoming album ‘Wonder’. Mendes dropped the album’s title track last month.
In a letter announcing the album, Mendes wrote: “It really feels like a piece of me has been written down on paper and recorded into song. I tried to be as real and as honest as I’ve ever been.
“It’s a world and a journey and a dream and an album I’ve been wanting to make for a really long time.”
Mendes had previously confirmed that he was working on a follow-up to his self-titled 2018 LP back in February.
Bieber’s official predecessor to this week’s new offering was ‘Lonely’, a heartfelt offering that was co-written with Benny Blanco and Finneas O’Connell – known mononymously as Finneas – and whose music video starred actor Jacob Tremblay.
Just last week, however, Bieber dropped a festive cover of ‘Rocking Around the Christmas Tree’ for Amazon Original. The singer commented: “‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ has always been one of my favourite songs to celebrate the holidays and I’m excited to team up with Amazon Music to share my own version, with my fans.”
