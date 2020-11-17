Jubin Nautiyal's new romantic song stars Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal has come up with a song titled Bewafa tera masoom chehra, and it features actors Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon.
The romantic song has been composed by Rochak Kohli.
Speaking about her chemistry with Karan, Ihana said: "Karan is a thorough gentleman. The chemistry that we created on-screen was instant and natural. Although this is the first time we are worked together, we really clicked and became friends. I have learnt so much from him in so little time."
Bewafa tera masoom chehra also stars Amardeep Phogat.
Reacting to the track, a user commented: "Beautiful song."
Another one wrote: "Loved it. Refreshing."
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has kickstarted the second edition of the ‘Cityread more
MUMBAI: The Red Curtain International has announced the finalists in their Good read more
MUMBAI: The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will takeread more
MUMBAI: Hard rockers Hearts & Hand Grenades have revealed a new music video and single for the song "The In Crowd". The video was directed by...read more
MUMBAI: LA-based composer, singer-songwriter Saahil Bhargava has been training in music for over 20 years, but in this lockdown, he's finally made...read more
MUMBAI: Australia-raised and UK-based composer-rapper RaOol launched debut four-tracked Gujarati EP entitled “Gujarat Stand Up” on the occasion of...read more
MUMBAI: Pandemic restrictions aren't keeping Dua Lipa from a truly bombastic album cycle. Later this month, she'll kick Future Nostalgia into...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal has come up with a song titled Bewafa tera masoom chehra, and it features actors Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon.The...read more