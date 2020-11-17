Dua Lipa to collaborate with FKA twigs for 'Studio 2054' performance

MUMBAI: Pandemic restrictions aren't keeping Dua Lipa from a truly bombastic album cycle. Later this month, she'll kick Future Nostalgia into overdrive with 'Studio 2054,' a virtual concert that's getting streamed live worldwide on November 27. The show promises a "kaleidoscopic rocket fuelled journey through time, space, mirrorballs, roller discos, bucket hats, belting beats, and throbbing basslines," but in case that wasn't enough to convince you to snag a ticket, FKA twigs is gonna be there too.

Today, they confirmed the collaborative performance with a picture from a London rehearsal space. Twigs is the latest pop heavyweight to hop on the Future Nostalgia train, after Lipa nabbed Madonna, Missy Elliott, Gwen Stefani, Mark Ronson, and Yaeji for her remix album that dropped this past summer. Check out their announcement below.