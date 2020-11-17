For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Nov 2020 11:36 |  By RnMTeam

Buffalo Rockers HEARTS & HAND GRENADES Roar with Nineteen-Twenties Gangsters in new "The In Crowd" Music Video & Single

MUMBAI: Hard rockers Hearts & Hand Grenades have revealed a new music video and single for the song "The In Crowd". The video was directed by Charles Butera. Watch it right now at this location.

"The In Crowd" is the second single from the band's new full-length album Turning To Ashes which is out January 8, 2021 via Eclipse Records. Pre-Save/Pre-Order at this location.

"The In Crowd is about a secret club known only to its members, which also happens to be a den of assassins" says lead vocalist/bassist Stephanie Wlosinski. "It explains their ruthless nature and the code that they follow to be a member of this elite club. The strong contrast between the verses and choruses deliver the restraint that the assassins must obey while at the club, versus their true nature while on the hunt for their targets." Guitarist Mike Bress adds, "the video was filmed in an 8’ x 12’ room that was just wide enough to fit the drum kit so we had some fun squishing in there without hitting each other with our instruments. We also experimented with color vs. the black and white shots, which separated the band from the story scenes. Overall, it delivered the 1920’s feel we were looking for!"

Turning To Ashes is a hard rockin' energetic debut from upstate New York's hardest working rock band. Fronted by Stephanie Wlosinski on lead vocals and bass guitar, this band is literally exploding with a sharp, edgy sound full of savage riffs and powerfully deep lyrics. The very first single off the album "Nothing Left" kicks things off with a breakup song about ending toxic relationships, and it is evident this band does not mess around. With the second single "The In Crowd", the band tells a story about dive bars off the beaten path, hitmen, and other shady characters. "Adrenaline" ramps it up a notch singing about the band's insatiable appetite for being on stage and performing live. The title track "Turning to Ashes" was written about feeling like you don't fit in or that you're different from everyone else around you. The future is shining bright on this band, and it is easy to see the bright future ahead of them!

The band previously revealed their first music video from the album, for the first single "Nothing Left". Watch it right now at this location.

Pre-order the album on iTunes or Amazon, and stream the single via single on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, and Deezer and more here.

Hearts & Hand Grenades discography
Turning To Ashes (LP) - 2021
Wait (EP) – 2019

Hearts & Hand Grenades lineup
Stephanie Wlosinski (lead vox, bass), Mike Bress (guitar, keyboard), Kenny Blesy (lead guitar), Tom Lafferty (drums)

 

Tags
Buffalo rockers HEARTS HAND GRENADES music videos
Related news
News | 05 Nov 2020

Dua Lipa teases new music cideo ‘Fever’ collab with Angèle

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa took to Instagram to tease her music video for “Fever.” The British singer collaborated with French songstress Angèle on the new single, and she used the social media platform to promote the upcoming release with a four-photo post.

read more
News | 20 Oct 2020

Buffalo rockers HEARTS & HAND GRENADES announce new album 'Turning To Ashes'

MUMBAI: Buffalo NY hard rockers Hearts & Hand Grenades will release their debut full-length album entitled Turning To Ashes on January 8, 2021 via Eclipse Records.

read more
News | 08 Sep 2020

Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa team up for new song 'Nach meri rani'

MUMBAI: Dancing sensation Nora Fatehi has lately emerged as a darling of music videos. She is now all set to star in a new song voiced by Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi.Titled "Nach meri rani", the new track has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

read more
News | 20 Aug 2020

Apashe reveals stunning 'Behind My Eyes' music video

MUMBAI: Apashe is back with a brand new music video for his track ‘Behind My Eyes', featuring the vocal talent of LIA.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2020

Hard rockers HEARTS & HAND GRENADES sign with Eclipse Records, new album out January 8, 2021

MUMBAI: Eclipse Records is elated to announce the signing of Hearts & Hand Grenades to an exclusive, worldwide deal. Hearts & Hand Grenades is an explosive American hard rock group from Buffalo, NY fronted by Stephanie Wlosinski on lead vocals and bass guitar.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

News
NTIA comment on FCA Supreme Court appeal case on business interruption insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more

News
This Diwali, Radio City spreads the light of education with the second edition of 'City Ki Tech Shaala'

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has kickstarted the second edition of the ‘Cityread more

News
The Red Curtain International presents 'Good The@ter Festival & Awards': The@ter to save lives

MUMBAI: The Red Curtain International has announced the finalists in their Good read more

News
NTIA raise concerns over escalation of illegal raves following the National lockdown announcement

MUMBAI: The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will takeread more

top# 5 articles

1
Saahil Bhargava's Breezy Debut Single, Wind is about making each moment count in this unpredictable world!

MUMBAI: LA-based composer, singer-songwriter Saahil Bhargava has been training in music for over 20 years, but in this lockdown, he's finally made...read more

2
Rapper RaOol unleashes Gujarati hip-hop album 'Gujarat Stand Up', Neeti Mohan raps for the first time

MUMBAI: Australia-raised and UK-based composer-rapper RaOol launched debut four-tracked Gujarati EP entitled “Gujarat Stand Up” on the occasion of...read more

3
Dua Lipa to collaborate with FKA twigs for 'Studio 2054' performance

MUMBAI: Pandemic restrictions aren't keeping Dua Lipa from a truly bombastic album cycle. Later this month, she'll kick Future Nostalgia into...read more

4
Jubin Nautiyal's new romantic song stars Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal has come up with a song titled Bewafa tera masoom chehra, and it features actors Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon.The...read more

5
Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes teases upcoming release 'Monster'

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes have each taken to Twitter to tease the upcoming release of a new collaborative single, titled ‘Monster’. A...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group