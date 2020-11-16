Showtek joins forces with Belinda and Nacho on new Latin single

MUMBAI: Showtek is making their highly-anticipated return to the release radar with ‘Una Mamacita’, a new collaborative Latin-inspired track featuring the vocal talents of Belinda and Nacho. The new single from the esteemed brother DJ duo follows their April-released tune ‘The Weekend’ with Eva Shaw. Out now via Universal Music, ‘Una Mamacita’ is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

The fun, energetic track kicks off with soft, sensual Spanish lyrics. The first half of the single features a harmonious flowing vocal, courtesy of highly-renowned Mexican singer/songwriter Belinda. Famed Venezuelan singer Nacho’s rich, textured voice quickly makes an entrance, flawlessly complementing Belinda’s melodious sonic performance. The latest to come from Showtek is audibly a slight pivot from the norm for the pair. Exchanging hefty bass drops for more refined pop-leaning electronic dance music, this song is an exciting precedent for what’s to come musically from the duo in the near future.

‘The song has been a really fun process. We all met for the first time in the studio in Miami and were supposed to do a 3 hour session but we ended up recording until 5 in the morning. When we left the studio we felt we had a smash record, you can really hear the good vibes in the song when you listen to it. As Showtek we always try to surprise people with what we do and we love the outcome of this song’- Showtek

Showtek is a revered Dutch DJ/producer duo consisting of Wouter Janssen and Sjoerd Janssen, who’ve been actively producing their unique take on dance music since 2001. The brothers dominated the underground hardstyle scene until 2011. They were most known for their songs, ‘FTS’ , ‘The Colours Of The Harder Style and ‘Black’ just to name a few. After a decade of being on top of the hardstyle scene, selling out solo shows and releasing two artists albums it was time for a change and a new challenge.

The following year, their style of dance music slightly shifted with the onset of the EDM boom, which paid off in the form of multiple groundbreaking smash hits. These include 2012’s collaborative track with Hardwell, ‘How We Do’, 2013’s ‘Get Loose’, ‘Cannonball’, ‘Booyah’, ‘We Like To Party’, 2014’s ‘Bouncer’, and platinum-awarded ‘Bad’ with David Guetta and VASSY, all of which currently collectively sit at an impressive 564,000,000 combined streams via Spotify and almost 1 billion views on YouTube to-date. In the last 3 years they also collaborated with Major Lazer, Moby and Wyclef Jean. The industry titans have opened their own imprint, Skink Records, and have gone on to gather firm support from dance music mainstays the likes of Calvin Harris, Skrillex, and Tiësto, to name a few. Showtek has also graced the decks of some of the world’s most famed festivals and nightclubs, such as Manchester’s Don’t Let Daddy Know, The Netherlands’ Mysteryland, Ibiza’s Pacha, Las Vegas’ Electric Daisy Carnival, Singapore’s Zouk, Miami’s Ultra Music Festival, and Germany’s Parookaville. Nearing two decades since their inception, this well-established act is now creatively pursuing the world of pop in full force, with a worldly, culturally-infused urban flair.

Belinda Peregrín is a Mexican superstar who’s gained a significant amount of success since she emerged onto the entertainment scene in 2000. Featured in telenovelas and countless films throughout the years, her breakthrough in acting has gone hand-in-hand with her burgeoning singing career. Over the last twenty years, the accomplished talent has released four full-length studio albums, a 2016 shoe line, and has done four tours. Her feature on ‘Una Mamacita’ directly follows her and Lérica’s ‘Flamenkito’, released earlier this May.