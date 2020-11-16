For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  16 Nov 2020 18:30 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Raveena Mehta, Rishabh Kant and A$AD are back with free-spirited vibe 'I Want You'

MUMBAI: Multitalented Raveena Mehta, Rishabh Kant and Rapper A$AD cannot keep calm.

After releasing “Aaja Mere Naal”, the trio has recently released another free-spirited vibe song “I Want You”. “It’s the song you turn on when you need the motivation to tell your loved ones how you feel. The song is made not to go deeper into your thoughts, but to invoke your deeper feelings and bring them on the surface to the one you love, and celebrate them”, said Rishabh excited about the release.

Watch here:

Working together with Rishabh Kant and A$AD for the second time, Raveena feels like they are on the same page. Which is why it is easy for them to work together, their wavelengths match in their ideas and visions. And that’s one of the most important things when you want to do a collaboration.

A$AD revealed different cultures of music has always inspired and influenced him to perform his songs, "I generally like to talk about my emotions in the most straightforward way so that it gets easily conveyed to my listeners and that’s why I choose to rap”.

What motivates the rapper is the fact that “I get to talk about my emotions and convey my thoughts in the simplest way. Poetry can be complex so my approach is to convey it as simple as a conversation”.

“I Want You” was shot right before the Covid-19 lockdown and they were very lucky to have been able to travel to Dubai for the shoot. “It feels like another world altogether, today but I am grateful. It was a beautiful trip with a lot of positive energy right from day one. The energy was incredible one and off the set as everyone was on the same page”, shared Raveena. They had a small, lovely team which also helped convey ideas, brainstorm and get into a flow. “It was such a pleasure to work with our cinematographer Alim Kade as well as our makeup artist Hina Sufyan and her team. A trip of a lifetime, one that I will certainly continue to cherish”.

“We couldn’t be more excited to share our music with the world”. The trio has another song coming out soon, watch out for that!

