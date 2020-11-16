Plastik Funk takes it tropical on the Radio-Ready 'Feet Don't Touch' feat. Nicholas Roy

MUMBAI: 2020 has been a prolific moment of momentum for Plastik Funk. The Spanish-born, German-based producer – known for ‘Dare Me’ with NERVO and Timmy Trumpet and the recently Martin Garrix-supported ‘High Enough’ with Firebeatz – has unleashed a domino effect of world-class releases throughout the year, from the deeper sounds of his Hexagon label debut, over to the experimental brilliance of ‘Taking Me Higher’ on Robin Schulz’s Mentalo Music, he now brings the radio-ready resonance with a pop-dance hybrid on ‘Feet Don’t Touch’ feat. Nicholas Roy.

Out this November via Discowax, ‘Feet Don’t Touch The Ground’ takes the production talents of Plastik Funk that can transcend genres and flexes his dexterity to add his Midas touch to the tropical beats and country guitar flecks that collide, bolstered by Nicholas Roy’s emotive and soaring vocal that captures the feelings that come with long-distance relationships, for a truly unique release.

Plastik Funk has blazed into the DJ Mag Top 100 DJ’s Poll at #85 already this month, sending many thanks to his #FunkFamily for all their ongoing support, and from amassing over 600,000 Spotify listeners every month and multi-million numbers of streams across his releases, ‘Feet Don’t Touch’ is set to elevate his radio-ready status even further as we edge into the Autumn months.

Plastik Funk ft. Nicholas Roy – ‘Feet don't touch’ is out now via Discowax!