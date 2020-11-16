Julian Cross unveils feelgood new single 'Inspired'

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ and producer Julian Cross continues his ascent through the dance music ranks with new single ‘Inspired’, out now on his own New Breed Records / 100th Meridian Music imprint.
Pairing slick vocals with a grooving bassline, ‘Inspired’ is the kind of infectious dance-pop that’s destined to make an impact on dancefloors and charts alike. It follows previous singles ‘Molecule’, ‘Step Into My Shoes’ and ‘Asteroids’, three tracks that have amassed more than 400,000 combined Spotify streams, with the latter also added to Spotify playlist ‘Friday Cratediggers’, curated by Austin Kramer. All four tracks are set to feature on Julian’s forthcoming debut album Nebula, out 15th January.
A breath of fresh air on the house scene, Julian Cross has an innate love of music, while the electronic influence came naturally for him, experimenting with the subtle and traditional sounds he had been raised on and cultivating his own musical vibes. He has already performed at the likes of Laundry Day (Antwerp – Belgium), SummerFestival (Antwerp – Belgium), ParookaVille (Weeze – Germany), Matrixx at the Park (Nijmegen – The Netherlands), Timeless Festival (Rochefort – Belgium) and Tomorrowland, where he performed in front of 40,000 people.
‘Inspired’ is a club-ready jam with serious crossover appeal.
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has kickstarted the second edition of the ‘Cityread more
MUMBAI: The Red Curtain International has announced the finalists in their Good read more
MUMBAI: The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will takeread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, known to present entertainment with a purread more
MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more
MUMBAI: With Christmas 2020 less than a month away, musicians and actors have been signing on to join ABC News's holiday-themed event to spread merry...read more
MUMBAI: British artist Harrison delivers his next hit with "Get Me High" on November 13th, 2020 via Virgin Records Germany. After the enormous...read more
MUMBAI: Country music star and Curb Records recording artist, Lee Brice, spent his childhood in church singing the gospel songs that uplift spirits...read more
MUMBAI: Dutch DJ and producer Julian Cross continues his ascent through the dance music ranks with new single ‘Inspired’, out now on his own New...read more
MUMBAI: Mako returns with another intriguing offering ‘Ocelot’, an indie-dance track with pop sensibilities that continues to paint a vivid picture...read more