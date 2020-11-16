'Feel Good Friday', video is out- Matt Stell's Give A Damn Foundation continues to give back

MUMBAI: Platinum certified country artist Matt Stell, who just scored his second consecutive No. 1 single on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts with “Everywhere But On,” celebrated by donating $5,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through his Give A Damn Foundation. Watch his funny and creative BIG CHECK video HERE. These proceeds were raised from his pre-COVID “Give A Damn” pop-up shows, Cameo appearances, and the “Give A Damn” wristbands that he sells on his website. Charities who have received Give A Damn donations thus far include St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Doctors Without Borders and the Humane Society.

Stell’s new EP, Better Than That released on October 16th. Co-produced by Stell with Ash Bowers, the EP features 8 tracks, 5 of which he wrote, including his multi-week No.1 smash “Prayed For You,” one of NSAI’s 10 Songs We Wish We Had Written for 2020, and his second consecutive No. 1 single, “Everywhere But On.” Matt is only the 7th new artist to have back-to-back No. 1 singles in the past 5 years. The EP also includes the recently released “If I Was A Bar,” and its innovative music video filmed during quarantine, where Matt played all 13 characters.

ABOUT MATT STELL: With over 360 Million cumulative streams across his catalog to date and most recent single “Everywhere But On,” notching the No. 1 slot, Platinum artist Matt Stell is having a banner 2020. Stell kicked off the year with a performance on “Good Morning America,” leading into his first headlining tour. He started Penned Up – his hugely successful 8-week Instagram-live series, was the first-ever artist to receive a virtual plaque from the RIAA for his Platinum break-through debut single, “Prayed For You,” and performed the National anthem for a NASCAR Cup Series Race. Matt was also featured on “Over Yonder,” a collaboration with viral sensation and Christian rapper Lathan Warlick, which powerfully blends hip hop patriotism with a call for unity.

The 6’7 Arkansas native has come a long way from playing college basketball for Drury University and making the choice to head to Nashville instead of Cambridge, MA where he was accepted into Harvard University’s Extension School Pre-Med program. Following his dream of writing and performing, the self-taught vocalist and guitar-player made the move to Music City in 2014, landing a publishing and management deal with Wide Open Music and a record deal with music industry powerhouse Barry Weiss’ RECORDS Nashville/Arista Nashville. Stell has received “Ones To Watch” shout-outs from multiple partners, including Vevo DSCVR, MusicRow’s Next Big Thing, CMT Discovery Artist, YouTube Music Artist on the Rise and more.