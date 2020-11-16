Complete winner list of People's Choice Awards 2020

MUMBAI: Artists across music, movies, TV and pop culture are being crowned winners at the only award show voted on by the people. While singer Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga had the most nominations, on the other hand, BTS bagged several awards for their Billboard No. 1 hit single 'Dynamite'.
People's Champion Award
Tyler Perry (winner)
Fashion Icon Award
Tracee Ellis Ross (winner)
People's Icon of 2019
Jennifer Lopez (winner)
MOVIES
THE MOVIE OF 2020
Bad Boys for Life
Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Extraction
Hamilton
Project Power
The Invisible Man
The Old Guard
Trolls World Tour
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2020
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Like A Boss
The Kissing Booth 2
The King of Staten Island
The Lovebirds
The Wrong Missy
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Bill & Ted Face the Music
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2020
Bad Boys for Life
Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Bloodshot
Extraction
Mulan
Power Project
Tenet
The Old Guard
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2020
Hamilton
Dangerous Lies
Greyhound
I Still Believe
Invisible Man
The High Note
The Photograph
The Way Back
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2020
Dolittle
My Spy
Onward
Scoob!
Sonic the Hedgehog
The Call of the Wild
The Willoughbys
Trolls World Tour
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Chris Hemsworth, Extraction
Jamie Foxx, Project Power
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Mark Wahlberg, Spenser Confidential
Robert Downey Jr., Dolittle
Tom Hanks, Greyhound
Vin Diesel, Bloodshot
Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Camila Mendes, Dangerous Lies
Charlize Theron, The Old Guard
Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man
Issa Rae, The Lovebirds
Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Salma Hayek, Like a Boss
Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss (winner)
Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2020
David Spade, The Wrong Missy
Issa Rae, The Lovebirds
Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2
Keanu Reeves, Bill & Ted Face the Music
Noah Centineo, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Pete Davidson, The King of Staten Island
Salma Hayek, Like a Boss
Will Ferrell, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Charlize Theron, The Old Guard
Chris Hemsworth, Extraction
Jamie Foxx, Project Power
John David Washington, Tenet
Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life
Vin Diesel, Bloodshot
Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Ben Affleck, The Way Back
Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man
Issa Rae, The Photograph
KJ Apa, I Still Believe
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Russell Crowe, Unhinged
Tom Hanks, Greyhound
Tracee Ellis Ross, The High Note
MUSIC
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2020
Bad Bunny
Blake Shelton
DaBaby
Drake
J Balvin
Justin Bieber (Winner)
Lil Baby
The Weeknd
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2020
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
THE GROUP OF 2020
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chloe X Halle
CNCO
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
twenty one pilots
THE SONG OF 2020
"Break My Heart," Dua Lipa
"Dynamite," BTS
"Intentions," Justin Bieber
"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
"Rockstar," DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion
"Stuck With U," Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
THE ALBUM OF 2020
After Hours, The Weeknd
High Off Life, Future
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Map of the Soul: 7, BTS
YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2020
Blake Shelton (winner)
Kane Brown
Keith Urban
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Thomas Rhett
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2020
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Ozuna
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2020
Ava Max
BENEE
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
Saweetie
Trevor Daniel
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2020
"Blinding Lights," The Weeknd
"Dynamite," BTS
"Holy," Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper
"Ice Cream," BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez
"Life Is Good," Future ft. Drake
"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
"UN DIA," J. Balvin, Dua Lip, Bad Bunny, Tainy
"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
THE COLLABORATION OF 2020
"Be Kind," Marshmello & Halsey
"Holy," Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper
"Life Is Good," Future ft. Drake
"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
"Rockstar," DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
"Savage Remix (Feat. Beyonce)," Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé
"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
"Whats Poppin Remix," Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne
THE SOUNDTRACK SONG OF 2020
"About Love," Marina, To All The Boys: P.S. I Love You
"Alexander Hamilton," Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
"Boss Bitch," Doja Cat, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
"Loyal Brave True," Christina Aguilera, Mulan
"On Me (feat. Ava Max)," Thomas Rhett, Scoob!
"Only The Young," Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana
"Rare," Selena Gomez, Normal People
"The Other Side," SZA x Justin Timberlake, Trolls World Tour
