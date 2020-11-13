For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Nov 2020 12:40 |  By RnMTeam

Tulsi Kumar's special gesture for kids this Diwali!

MUMBAI: In 2020, Tulsi Kumar conquered the independent music space after making an impact in the playback arena. During the lockdown itself, the talented artist released multiple singles including 'Tanhaai', 'Naam' and ‘Zahra Thehro' and 'Tere Naal' - all of which garnered a lot of success and topped music charts.

Feeling an immense amount of gratitude for her fans and well wishers, Tulsi Kumar decided to bring in this Diwali season, by giving back to society and those less fortunate.

The popular singer visited an NGO that looked after orphans and in the true spirit of Diwali, celebrated the occasion with them with food, dance and music - all to bring a smile on their innocent faces.

When contacted revealed Tulsi Kumar, "For me, Diwali is a festival of giving, spreading light, smiles and happiness to those around. The year has been filled with many challenges, negative happenings and circumstances. So the best gift we could give anyone this Diwali is spreading smiles, happiness and positivity." Adding that, "When I met the kids of this NGO, I sang with them, danced with them, distributed Diwali decorations and sweets and we celebrated the festival together. It was such a great experience and the look on their faces filled me with so much joy. It also gave me the opportunity to discover their many talents. I encourage people in their small way to bring smiles and make this Diwali lit up in every way possible."

Tags
Tulsi Kumar DIWALI Singer
Related news
News | 13 Nov 2020

Halsey reveals the heartbreaking yet inspiring reason why she changed her name

MUMBAI: What's in a name? Singer Halsey decided to answer that question for herself. In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, the "Be Kind" singer, born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, opened up about the real reason she started using a stage moniker.

read more
News | 12 Nov 2020

FINNEAS takes aim at Donald Trump in new track "Where The Poison Is"

MUMBAI: Amidst the big election news fresh out of the US, six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning musician, songwriter and producer FINNEAS has released "Where The Poison Is"! Though the song was written and ready a while ago, FINNEAS decided to wait for the right time to release it.

read more
News | 12 Nov 2020

Million Dollar Girl's poster shows Star Boy LOC in a new avatar

MUMBAI: Nothing can stop Star Boy LOC, not even a pandemic.

read more
News | 11 Nov 2020

Dua Lipa talks about her super fun collaboration with Miley Cyrus

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus are two of the most popular artists from all across the world. After dropping many hints on their respective social media, Dua Lipa has finally announced they she and Miley Cyrus are working on a project together.

read more
News | 11 Nov 2020

"Until the world is 100 percent perfect and completely fixed I will never be done", Jennifer Lopez says

MUMBAI: Jennifer Lopez is a singer, actress, businesswoman and dancer--and now she's adding innovator to her list of titles.

read more

RnM Biz

News
The Red Curtain International presents 'Good The@ter Festival & Awards': The@ter to save lives

MUMBAI: The Red Curtain International has announced the finalists in their Good read more

News
NTIA raise concerns over escalation of illegal raves following the National lockdown announcement

MUMBAI: The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will takeread more

News
BIG FM presents musical fundraiser with Sunidhi Chauhan

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, known to present entertainment with a purread more

News
Spotify Q3 2020 results beat expectations, continues strong performance year to date

MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more

News
Trending short video app Changa goes off Play Store temporarily, BITCS claims 'no prior information from Google'

MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more

top# 5 articles

1
The weekend to take over the halftime show at 2021 Super Bowl

MUMBAI: Cue the blinding lights—because The Weeknd is taking over the halftime show at the 2021 Super Bowl. While it's hard to believe the 2021 game...read more

2
Singer Shilpa Rao slates a message on how to overcome challenges!

MUMBAI: Bulleya fame Shilpa Rao who has always believed in sheer hard work, gave a motivational message to fans which spoke on how to face challenges.read more

3
Selena Gomez to portray mountaineer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado in biopic

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is set to play a trailblazing role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The "Lose You to Love Me" singer has reportedly signed...read more

4
Pregnant Hilary Duff reveals the biggest misconceptions she had about sex when she was young woman

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Hilary Duff, Ashley Benson and Sarah Hyland's sex ed class is now in session. The actresses had a candid conversation with...read more

5
Watch out for this Young Hip-Hop Tour de Force: The Dharavi Dream project's B-boy Ayush takes on 100 verses over 100 days

MUMBAI: A breakout, rising talent in India’s thriving hip-hop landscape, Ayush Begar aka B-boy Ayush is no stranger to art. From maneuvering slick...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group