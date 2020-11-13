For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Nov 2020 15:14 |  By RnMTeam

The weekend to take over the halftime show at 2021 Super Bowl

MUMBAI: Cue the blinding lights—because The Weeknd is taking over the halftime show at the 2021 Super Bowl.

While it's hard to believe the 2021 game is already mere months away, the Grammy-winning star confirmed on Thursday, Nov. 12 that he is next year's big pick. "Performing on the iconic stage," the singer wrote in an Instagram post. "See you 02/07/21 @pepsi #pepsihalftime #SBLV."

The 30-year-old further addressed the milestone moment, stating in the official announcement, "We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year."

The live performance will unfold inside the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla. on Feb. 7, 2021. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to dominate 2020, concerts and lives performances have been severely limited—a factor Todd Kaplan, Vice President of Marketing at Pepsi, acknowledged in a statement.

"After a year that's largely been void of live music, we can't wait to watch The Weeknd transform the world's biggest stage with his limitless talent and creativity," Kaplan said, "delivering what will most certainly be an unforgettable performance that will be remembered for years to come."

Adam Harter, Senior Vice President, Sports, Media and Entertainment for PepsiCo, added, "We expect The Weeknd will continue to raise the bar, setting a new precedent both musically and visually for the most-watched performance of the year."

The Weeknd is set to join some seriously star-studded history as musical greats like Prince, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross and Beyoncé have all previously delivered stunning shows at the annual game. Plus, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira most recently set the bar high with their joint halftime performance in 2020. If he's feeling any nerves though, he shouldn't fret—Jay-Z has given the star his stamp of approval.

"The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry," the mogul said in a statement. "This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer."

Tags
The Weeknd 2021 Super Bowl Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show
Related news
News | 04 Nov 2020

Miley Cyrus unfollows several celebrities on social media

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus can't stop and won't stop speaking her truth.

read more
News | 02 Nov 2020

The Weeknd dresses up as 'The Nutty Professor' for Halloween

MUMBAI: The Weeknd got into the Halloween spirit last night, dressing up as The Nutty Professor – see pictures below.

read more
News | 08 Sep 2020

Selena Gomez hints of not being ready to be in a relationship!

MUMBAI: Finding a boyfriend is not on Selena Gomez's priority list right now.

read more
News | 31 Aug 2020

MTV VMA 2020: Best red carpet looks that stole the limelight!

MUMBAI: The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards took place tonight, with performances that aired from different locations throughout New York. Performers included Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, Maluma, BTS, and more.

read more
News | 31 Jul 2020

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead MTV VMA nominations 2020

MUMBAI: MTV announced the nominations for the 2020 Video Music Awards on Thursday (July 30). Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead with nine nominations each -- including a co-nomination for video of the year for "Rain on Me" -- followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six each.

read more

RnM Biz

News
The Red Curtain International presents 'Good The@ter Festival & Awards': The@ter to save lives

MUMBAI: The Red Curtain International has announced the finalists in their Good read more

News
NTIA raise concerns over escalation of illegal raves following the National lockdown announcement

MUMBAI: The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will takeread more

News
BIG FM presents musical fundraiser with Sunidhi Chauhan

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, known to present entertainment with a purread more

News
Spotify Q3 2020 results beat expectations, continues strong performance year to date

MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more

News
Trending short video app Changa goes off Play Store temporarily, BITCS claims 'no prior information from Google'

MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer Shilpa Rao slates a message on how to overcome challenges!

MUMBAI: Bulleya fame Shilpa Rao who has always believed in sheer hard work, gave a motivational message to fans which spoke on how to face challenges.read more

2
Selena Gomez to portray mountaineer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado in biopic

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is set to play a trailblazing role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The "Lose You to Love Me" singer has reportedly signed...read more

3
Pregnant Hilary Duff reveals the biggest misconceptions she had about sex when she was young woman

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Hilary Duff, Ashley Benson and Sarah Hyland's sex ed class is now in session. The actresses had a candid conversation with...read more

4
Watch out for this Young Hip-Hop Tour de Force: The Dharavi Dream project's B-boy Ayush takes on 100 verses over 100 days

MUMBAI: A breakout, rising talent in India’s thriving hip-hop landscape, Ayush Begar aka B-boy Ayush is no stranger to art. From maneuvering slick...read more

5
India's best freestyle Rapper Yeda Anna releases album 'Yeda Kaun'

MUMBAI: Mumbai born and raised freestyle rapper, podcaster and performer Yeda Anna releases his debut album today titled- Yeda Kaun? The album...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group