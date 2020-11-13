Singer Shilpa Rao slates a message on how to overcome challenges!

MUMBAI: Bulleya fame Shilpa Rao who has always believed in sheer hard work, gave a motivational message to fans which spoke on how to face challenges.

“There are many challenges, many ups, and downs that keep happening to work-life, the challenge every single time is that no matter what you do and how hard you work sometimes you don't get what you deserve or sometimes you don't get what you expect out of that particular project. That is the challenge but how to overcome it is to go to sleep with the clear heart that you have put all your effort into it and then next morning to start afresh. There is no one day, one night that will change your life,” explained Rao.

Her words surely is going to charge up the audience.

“You can change your life every single day by getting up in the morning and telling yourself it's a new day and a new start and you get back to work, that's all. That's how I have done my work,” she added.

Recently Rao had collaborated with Amit Trivedi for songs from the film Raavan.

