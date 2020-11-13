For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  13 Nov 2020 18:17 |  By RnMTeam

Billie Eilish release new music video 'Therefore I Am'

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish promised a new song would drop this month, and sure enough, “Therefore I Am” arrived on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT.

The track comes with an official music video also directed by the 18-year-old, five-time Grammy winner, and was shot in a deserted Glendale Galleria shopping mall, a familiar stomping ground for Eilish during her early teen years.

On Sunday, November 22, Eilish will deliver the song’s premiere performance at the American Music Awards, where she is nominated for two awards. The show will broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
On December 10, Eilish will perform live on iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2020, which will be carried live on over 90 iHeartRadio stations and as a live video stream.

While Eilish was scheduled to spend at least half of 2020 on her “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” tour, she only got three dates in before the jaunt was postponed due to the pandemic. However, she has been making the most of the downtime, performing on several livestreams - including her ambitious, paid “Where Do We Go?” full-length livestreamed concert last month - releasing the “My Future” single over the summer, and not least making many outspoken efforts toward the 2020 presidential campaign.

