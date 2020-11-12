For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Nov 2020 17:42 |  By RnMTeam

Rahul Vaidya proposes marriage to girlfriend Disha Parmar

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya, who was rumoured to be dating TV actress Disha Parmar, has finally come out in the open about their relationship. On Disha's 26th birthday today, Rahul proposed marriage to her while being locked inside the house.

Along with fight and a lot of drama, Bigg Boss 14 house is blooming with love as well. Fans have already seen Rubina-Abhinav and Jasmin-Aly's cute chemistry and now Rahul Vaidya has shown his romantic side. The singer, who was rumoured to be dating TV actress Disha Parmar, has finally come out in the open about their relationship. On Disha's 26th birthday today, Rahul proposed marriage to her while being locked inside the house. The latest promo shared by the channel shows Rahul's romantic gesture for his lady love as he wishes her on her birthday.

The video shows Rahul Vaidya saying that today is a very special day for him as it's the birthday of someone very special in his life and names Disha Parmar. A nervous Rahul then bends on his knees and proposes to the actress through the camera and says "Marry Me." The same can be seen written on his tshirt. Rahul also says that he is waiting for her answer. Check out the promo here-

Rahul and Disha have been dating for two years but never acknowledged their love in public. The TV actress has been a constant support to the singer since he has been locked inside the house. During a recent interview, Disha had claimed that Rahul is showing his real personality and he is very entertaining as a person.

On a related note, Disha Parmar had tested positive for COVID 19 in September. The actress confirmed the news on Instagram. "As they say.. There is no right timing for bad time.. Being positive never was so awful," she wrote. Due to her ill-health, she could not celebrate Rahul Vaidya's birthday with him at that time but shared a beautiful birthday post fort him. "HAPPPYYYY BIRTHDAY TO YOU! I wish the least i could do was to come and wish you but then Life happened! Nevertheless, all the happiness, all the love and all the wishes for you in Life! Only the Best," she wrote.

Tags
Bigg Boss 14 Rahul Vaidya actress Disha Parmar
Related news
News | 04 Nov 2020

Aditya Narayan to get married in December

MUMBAI: Singer Aditya Narayan on Tuesday took to Instagram and announced that he will tie the knot with actress Shweta Agarwal in December this year.

read more
News | 03 Nov 2020

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are still looking for a 'baby boys' name

MUMBAI: Actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol who welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Sunday, shared super cute posts on their respective social media accounts on Monday. In the post, the couple also asked their Instafam for baby name suggestions.

read more
News | 03 Nov 2020

RJ Anmol and Actress Amrita Rao blessed with baby boy

MUMBAI: Actress Amrita Rao and her husband, RJ Anmol, were blessed with a baby boy on Sunday morning. "Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well.

read more
News | 02 Nov 2020

Padmini Kolhapure to launch her music label

MUMBAI: On the occasion of her birthday on Sunday, veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure announced that she is all set to launch her own music label. The "Prem Rog" fame actressA will soon unveil the first song under her music label called Dhamaka Records.

read more
News | 02 Nov 2020

Nick Jonas feels lucky to have Priyanka in his life

MUMBAI: Pop star Nick Jonas is missing his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra, and has shared a stylish flashback moment. In the picture, Nick and Priyanka are twinning in black outfits as they pose happily for the camera.

read more

RnM Biz

News
The Red Curtain International presents 'Good The@ter Festival & Awards': The@ter to save lives

MUMBAI: The Red Curtain International has announced the finalists in their Good read more

News
NTIA raise concerns over escalation of illegal raves following the National lockdown announcement

MUMBAI: The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will takeread more

News
BIG FM presents musical fundraiser with Sunidhi Chauhan

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, known to present entertainment with a purread more

News
Spotify Q3 2020 results beat expectations, continues strong performance year to date

MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more

News
Trending short video app Changa goes off Play Store temporarily, BITCS claims 'no prior information from Google'

MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more

top# 5 articles

1
Pratik Kundu, youngest Music Director in Bengali film industry

MUMBAI: Pratik Kundu, This 21 years old Youngest Music Director has created a sensation by his first debut in Bengali Film Industry. He has worked as...read more

2
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber unfollow Pastor Carl Lentz on Instagram

MUMBAI: Justin and Hailey Bieber just made the end of their relationship with their former pastor and spiritual advisor Carl Lentz Instagram official.read more

3
John Legend finds it encouraging to get support after losing son

MUMBAI: Singer John Legend says he and his wife Chrissy Teigen have received a lot of support from people following the recent loss of their baby. On...read more

4
FINNEAS takes aim at Donald Trump in new track "Where The Poison Is"

MUMBAI: Amidst the big election news fresh out of the US, six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning musician, songwriter and producer FINNEAS has released "...read more

5
Diane Warren drops triumphant 'Times Like This' feat. Darius Rucker

MUMBAI: Diane Warren’s much-anticipated debut album ‘Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1’ (via BMG) will drop in early 2021, but today the iconic...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group