Rahul Vaidya proposes marriage to girlfriend Disha Parmar

Along with fight and a lot of drama, Bigg Boss 14 house is blooming with love as well. Fans have already seen Rubina-Abhinav and Jasmin-Aly's cute chemistry and now Rahul Vaidya has shown his romantic side. The singer, who was rumoured to be dating TV actress Disha Parmar, has finally come out in the open about their relationship. On Disha's 26th birthday today, Rahul proposed marriage to her while being locked inside the house. The latest promo shared by the channel shows Rahul's romantic gesture for his lady love as he wishes her on her birthday.

The video shows Rahul Vaidya saying that today is a very special day for him as it's the birthday of someone very special in his life and names Disha Parmar. A nervous Rahul then bends on his knees and proposes to the actress through the camera and says "Marry Me." The same can be seen written on his tshirt. Rahul also says that he is waiting for her answer. Check out the promo here-

Rahul and Disha have been dating for two years but never acknowledged their love in public. The TV actress has been a constant support to the singer since he has been locked inside the house. During a recent interview, Disha had claimed that Rahul is showing his real personality and he is very entertaining as a person.

On a related note, Disha Parmar had tested positive for COVID 19 in September. The actress confirmed the news on Instagram. "As they say.. There is no right timing for bad time.. Being positive never was so awful," she wrote. Due to her ill-health, she could not celebrate Rahul Vaidya's birthday with him at that time but shared a beautiful birthday post fort him. "HAPPPYYYY BIRTHDAY TO YOU! I wish the least i could do was to come and wish you but then Life happened! Nevertheless, all the happiness, all the love and all the wishes for you in Life! Only the Best," she wrote.