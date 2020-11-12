Pratik Kundu, youngest Music Director in Bengali film industry

MUMBAI: Pratik Kundu, This 21 years old Youngest Music Director has created a sensation by his first debut in Bengali Film Industry. He has worked as a music director, composer, singer cum rapper in the newly released Bengali film *SOS Kolkata*.

The romantic song *Thik bhul bhule aami* of this film has gone huge in these few Days. This song is written, composed by Pratik . Anwesha Dutta Gupta has sung this song with him.

The another song *Haar Manbona* has also created a huge response from the audience. Farhad Bhiwandiwala has sung this song, composed by Pratik. Pratik has also done a rap portion in this.

The surprising thing is this guy has never been taught traditional music in proper way!

In his words :

"I have never been taught traditional music. My mother used to sing so well, from there I started to like music.

Then gradually I continued to write my feelings in broken pieces , in format of songs. I remember playing the bench at school and singing my own songs, hahaha.

However, gradually my attraction towards music became stronger. I studied, but my mind and involvement was more towards music. Then I started doing YouTube. I got connected with The Bong Studio. Then by my channel and The Bong Studio, with increase in my exposure, I have been able to enter this Bengali film industry today."

Yes , this guy joined YouTube 4 years ago and started doing new compositions , new versions of any popular songs. His YouTube Channel has grown upto 60k+ subscribers level now.

This Raftaar fan guy got many appreciations by his Raps , that he started dropping on his channel.

Last year, he became a member of The Bong Studio ( The Original Bengali Music channel). Through this platform , he got a huge response. The First release of this channel was *Shunnyo* *Haat* . That was penned composed, and sung by Pratik.

On the Puja occasion, he made a song last year, named *Please Samle Nish* which gone viral over Social Media. This song was released from The Bong Studio.

Last year, also a rap of him, gone viral over Facebook, named *Phirbe Ghore Meye Amar*, that rises voice against the brutality of the rapists . This song was also presented by The Bong Studio.

This guy is doing more new projects for some more upcoming films .

He has written two songs for the upcoming *Baazi* movie, which are being composed by Jeet Ganguly Sir. He is directing the music and background score of another upcoming film called *Pratidwandi*.

Pratik is the youngest music director in this industry. When he was asked that if he feels stressed or pressurized due to the presence of musical stalwarts around you, he said,

"I consider myself very lucky to have this opportunity. I don't feel stress. I know everyone around me, is my teacher. I learn something from everyone every day. But yes, I always keep in mind that in order to survive in this industry, I have to do good work with consistency."

