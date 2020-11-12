For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Nov 2020 12:52 |  By RnMTeam

Pratik Kundu, youngest Music Director in Bengali film industry

MUMBAI: Pratik Kundu, This 21 years old Youngest Music Director has created a sensation by his first debut in Bengali Film Industry. He has worked as a music director, composer, singer cum rapper in the newly released Bengali film *SOS Kolkata*.
The romantic song *Thik bhul bhule aami* of this film has gone huge in these few Days. This song is written, composed by Pratik . Anwesha Dutta Gupta has sung this song with him.

The another song *Haar Manbona* has also created a huge response from the audience. Farhad Bhiwandiwala has sung this song, composed by Pratik. Pratik has also done a rap portion in this.
Link of these songs :

The surprising thing is this guy has never been taught traditional music in proper way!

In his words :

"I have never been taught traditional music. My mother used to sing so well, from there I started to like music.

Then gradually I continued to write my feelings in broken pieces , in format of songs. I remember playing the bench at school and singing my own songs, hahaha.

However, gradually my attraction towards music became stronger. I studied, but my mind and involvement was more towards music. Then I started doing YouTube. I got connected with The Bong Studio. Then by my channel and The Bong Studio, with increase in my exposure, I have been able to enter this Bengali film industry today."

Yes , this guy joined YouTube 4 years ago and started doing new compositions , new versions of any popular songs. His YouTube Channel has grown upto 60k+ subscribers level now.
This Raftaar fan guy got many appreciations by his Raps , that he started dropping on his channel.

Last year, he became a member of The Bong Studio ( The Original Bengali Music channel). Through this platform , he got a huge response. The First release of this channel was *Shunnyo* *Haat* . That was penned composed, and sung by Pratik.

Link of this song :

On the Puja occasion, he made a song last year, named *Please Samle Nish* which gone viral over Social Media. This song was released from The Bong Studio.

Link Please Samle Nish :

Last year, also a rap of him, gone viral over Facebook, named *Phirbe Ghore Meye Amar*, that rises voice against the brutality of the rapists . This song was also presented by The Bong Studio.

Link of this song :

This guy is doing more new projects for some more upcoming films .

He has written two songs for the upcoming *Baazi* movie, which are being composed by Jeet Ganguly Sir. He is directing the music and background score of another upcoming film called *Pratidwandi*.

Pratik is the youngest music director in this industry. When he was asked that if he feels stressed or pressurized due to the presence of musical stalwarts around you, he said,
"I consider myself very lucky to have this opportunity. I don't feel stress. I know everyone around me, is my teacher. I learn something from everyone every day. But yes, I always keep in mind that in order to survive in this industry, I have to do good work with consistency."

Pratik's Facebook ID :

https://www.facebook.com/pratik.kundu.397

Pratik's Instagram ID :

https://www.instagram.com/invites/contact/?i=tzob0dgplot3&utm_content=u8...

Tags
music director Bengali film Jeet Ganguli social media Youtube Bongo Pratik Kundu Bengali film industry
Related news
News | 11 Nov 2020

YouTube launches new features for music app

MUMBAI: YouTube has added a slew of features to its music app, including an activity bar that will show common activities on YouTube Music’s homepage.

read more
News | 04 Nov 2020

Dhvani Bhanushali celebrates 700 million views of 'Leja re'

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali treated her fans with a behind the scenes video, as her single Leja re crossed 700 million views on YouTube."700M yayyy! Y'all made it happen. Thankyou," she tweeted on Tuesday about the song that was released in 2018.

read more
News | 03 Nov 2020

SpotlampE presents 'Shayera' the other side of Babul Supriyo

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s much sought after music label for independent music – SpotlampE, has launched a new Hindi love song titled ‘Shayera’ by the famed singer Babul Supriyo. ‘Shayera’ is a melodious love song celebrating eternal love and it is all set to rule the heart of listeners!

read more
News | 29 Oct 2020

Ramengvrl announces debut album 'Can't Speak English'

MUMBAI: Off the back of her two most recent tantalising singles, Ramengvrl has made her most monumental announcement to date - her very first debut album ‘Can't Speak English’ out 20th November 2020 via EMPIRE.

read more
News | 28 Oct 2020

YouTube star Carry Minati in Salim-Sulaiman song 'Date kar le'

MUMBAI: YouTube sensation Ajey Nagar, popular as Carry Minati, collaborates with Bollywood composers Salim-Sulaiman for a new song. Titled "Date kar le", the song is sung by Romy. The rap lyrics are written by Carry Minati while Salim-Sulaiman have composed the number.

read more

RnM Biz

News
The Red Curtain International presents 'Good The@ter Festival & Awards': The@ter to save lives

MUMBAI: The Red Curtain International has announced the finalists in their Good read more

News
NTIA raise concerns over escalation of illegal raves following the National lockdown announcement

MUMBAI: The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will takeread more

News
BIG FM presents musical fundraiser with Sunidhi Chauhan

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, known to present entertainment with a purread more

News
Spotify Q3 2020 results beat expectations, continues strong performance year to date

MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more

News
Trending short video app Changa goes off Play Store temporarily, BITCS claims 'no prior information from Google'

MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more

top# 5 articles

1
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber unfollow Pastor Carl Lentz on Instagram

MUMBAI: Justin and Hailey Bieber just made the end of their relationship with their former pastor and spiritual advisor Carl Lentz Instagram official.read more

2
John Legend finds it encouraging to get support after losing son

MUMBAI: Singer John Legend says he and his wife Chrissy Teigen have received a lot of support from people following the recent loss of their baby. On...read more

3
FINNEAS takes aim at Donald Trump in new track "Where The Poison Is"

MUMBAI: Amidst the big election news fresh out of the US, six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning musician, songwriter and producer FINNEAS has released "...read more

4
Diane Warren drops triumphant 'Times Like This' feat. Darius Rucker

MUMBAI: Diane Warren’s much-anticipated debut album ‘Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1’ (via BMG) will drop in early 2021, but today the iconic...read more

5
Cardi B apologises for hurting sentiments dresses up as Goddess Durga for a shoe magazine

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B has been called for cultural appropriation after she appeared on the cover of a shoe magazine called Footwear News, dressed as...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group