John Legend finds it encouraging to get support after losing son

MUMBAI: Singer John Legend says he and his wife Chrissy Teigen have received a lot of support from people following the recent loss of their baby.
On September 30, Teigen revealed that they had lost the baby boy they were expecting.
"We've heard from so many people who have gone through it too and it's been encouraging to be getting so much love and support from so many people who have experienced similar things," Legend told etonline.com.
"Chrissy sharing what she shared has also been helpful for other people who are going through it and may go through it in the future. So thank you," he added.
Teigen took a break from social media following the incident. When she returned late last month, she penned an emotional letter about losing baby Jack. She also got a tattoo in honour of her late son.
Asked how he and his family continue to focus on being positive, Legend replied: "Well, I think we have to."
"Whenever we go through personal challenges -- and I think challenges as a nation -- I think we have to hold on to what makes us optimistic. What makes us hopeful, hold onto the things that bring us joy," he explained.
"And in my family, as we've gone through a tough year, we hold onto the fact that we have two beautiful kids that we love and are such a beautiful reflection of who we are and what we value," he added.
