FINNEAS takes aim at Donald Trump in new track "Where The Poison Is"

MUMBAI: Amidst the big election news fresh out of the US, six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning musician, songwriter and producer FINNEAS has released "Where The Poison Is"! Though the song was written and ready a while ago, FINNEAS decided to wait for the right time to release it. That moment came when Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election in the USA to his political opponent Joe Biden.

On the track, FINNEAS blatantly calls out Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, "When all my friends get sick it’s on the President,” he sings. “When all my friends get sick it’s on his government.”

This release came as a surprise to many fans. He tweeted "You're fired," when sharing the track for the first time.