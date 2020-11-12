For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Nov 2020 12:07 |  By RnMTeam

FINNEAS takes aim at Donald Trump in new track "Where The Poison Is"

MUMBAI: Amidst the big election news fresh out of the US, six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning musician, songwriter and producer FINNEAS has released "Where The Poison Is"! Though the song was written and ready a while ago, FINNEAS decided to wait for the right time to release it. That moment came when Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election in the USA to his political opponent Joe Biden.

On the track, FINNEAS blatantly calls out Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, "When all my friends get sick it’s on the President,” he sings. “When all my friends get sick it’s on his government.”

This release came as a surprise to many fans. He tweeted "You're fired," when sharing the track for the first time.

Tags
FINNEAS Donald Trump Singer
Related news
News | 12 Nov 2020

Million Dollar Girl's poster shows Star Boy LOC in a new avatar

MUMBAI: Nothing can stop Star Boy LOC, not even a pandemic.

read more
News | 11 Nov 2020

Dua Lipa talks about her super fun collaboration with Miley Cyrus

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus are two of the most popular artists from all across the world. After dropping many hints on their respective social media, Dua Lipa has finally announced they she and Miley Cyrus are working on a project together.

read more
News | 11 Nov 2020

"Until the world is 100 percent perfect and completely fixed I will never be done", Jennifer Lopez says

MUMBAI: Jennifer Lopez is a singer, actress, businesswoman and dancer--and now she's adding innovator to her list of titles.

read more
News | 11 Nov 2020

Billie Eilish to drop new single 'Therefore I Am'

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish surprised fans on Monday morning (Nov. 9), when she announced that she'll be dropping a brand new single this week.

read more
News | 10 Nov 2020

Singer Sunanda Sharma extends a helping hand to street vendors; urges all to support them during these challenging times

MUMBAI: The nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic proved to be a tough time for all of us. However, it is the roadside vendors and local potters, weavers and artisans who bore the brunt.

read more

RnM Biz

News
The Red Curtain International presents 'Good The@ter Festival & Awards': The@ter to save lives

MUMBAI: The Red Curtain International has announced the finalists in their Good read more

News
NTIA raise concerns over escalation of illegal raves following the National lockdown announcement

MUMBAI: The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will takeread more

News
BIG FM presents musical fundraiser with Sunidhi Chauhan

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, known to present entertainment with a purread more

News
Spotify Q3 2020 results beat expectations, continues strong performance year to date

MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more

News
Trending short video app Changa goes off Play Store temporarily, BITCS claims 'no prior information from Google'

MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more

top# 5 articles

1
Diane Warren drops triumphant 'Times Like This' feat. Darius Rucker

MUMBAI: Diane Warren’s much-anticipated debut album ‘Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1’ (via BMG) will drop in early 2021, but today the iconic...read more

2
Cardi B apologises for hurting sentiments dresses up as Goddess Durga for a shoe magazine

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B has been called for cultural appropriation after she appeared on the cover of a shoe magazine called Footwear News, dressed as...read more

3
BTS unleashes track list of their upcoming album 'BE'

MUMBAI: K-pop band BTS has unveiled the list of songs in their upcoming album BE (Deluxe Edition). Getting to know the titles of the tracks, fans...read more

4
Britney Spears' Lawyer reveals she's afraid of Father Jamie

MUMBAI: Britney Spears is afraid of her father Jamie Spears, according to the singer's lawyer. The accusation was revealed in court on Tuesday, Nov....read more

5
YouTube launches new features for music app

MUMBAI: YouTube has added a slew of features to its music app, including an activity bar that will show common activities on YouTube Music’s homepage...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group