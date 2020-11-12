Cardi B apologises for hurting sentiments dresses up as Goddess Durga for a shoe magazine

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B has been called for cultural appropriation after she appeared on the cover of a shoe magazine called Footwear News, dressed as Goddess Durga.
In the November issue of the magazine, Cardi is seen posing as the Goddess with 10 arms but instead of weapons, she is seen holding a shoe.
The 28-year-old rapper received severe criticism online and later issued a clarification and apologised for hurting sentiments.
In a video story posted on Instagram, Cardi said, “When I did the shoot, the creatives told me I was going to represent a Goddess; that she represents strength, femininity and liberation, and that’s something I love and I’m all about. And though it was dope, if people think I’m offending their culture or their religion I want to say that was not my intent. I do not like offending anyone’s religion; I wouldn’t like it if someone did it to my religion."
"When people dress as Virgin Mary and Jesus, as long as they do it in a beautiful, graceful way…. But I wasn’t trying to be disrespectful; maybe I should have done my research. I’m sorry, I can’t change the past but I will do more research for the future," she further added.
In the photo, Cardi B is seen wearing an off-shoulder red dress. The magazine too offered an explanation following the backlash. "…she pays homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time."
The internet hasn't been too happy with the cover shoot as many called it racist.
The post was eventually pulled down by the rapper from her Instagram page.
The magazine cover was to launch Cardi B's signature shoes collection Club C Cardi sneaker collection with Reebok.
MUMBAI: The Red Curtain International has announced the finalists in their Good read more
MUMBAI: The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will takeread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, known to present entertainment with a purread more
MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more
MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more
MUMBAI: K-pop band BTS has unveiled the list of songs in their upcoming album BE (Deluxe Edition). Getting to know the titles of the tracks, fans...read more
MUMBAI: Britney Spears is afraid of her father Jamie Spears, according to the singer's lawyer. The accusation was revealed in court on Tuesday, Nov....read more
MUMBAI: YouTube has added a slew of features to its music app, including an activity bar that will show common activities on YouTube Music’s homepage...read more
MUMBAI: The Black or White by Michael Jackson released 19 years back on this day- November 11th and the single instantly became an international...read more
MUMBAI: David Guetta is on a matchmaking mission to help fans around the world unite with their musical soulmate. With the launch of his new ‘Let’s...read more