editorial
News |  12 Nov 2020 19:40 |  By RnMTeam

Cardi B apologises for hurting sentiments dresses up as Goddess Durga for a shoe magazine

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B has been called for cultural appropriation after she appeared on the cover of a shoe magazine called Footwear News, dressed as Goddess Durga.

In the November issue of the magazine, Cardi is seen posing as the Goddess with 10 arms but instead of weapons, she is seen holding a shoe.

The 28-year-old rapper received severe criticism online and later issued a clarification and apologised for hurting sentiments.

In a video story posted on Instagram, Cardi said, “When I did the shoot, the creatives told me I was going to represent a Goddess; that she represents strength, femininity and liberation, and that’s something I love and I’m all about. And though it was dope, if people think I’m offending their culture or their religion I want to say that was not my intent. I do not like offending anyone’s religion; I wouldn’t like it if someone did it to my religion."

"When people dress as Virgin Mary and Jesus, as long as they do it in a beautiful, graceful way…. But I wasn’t trying to be disrespectful; maybe I should have done my research. I’m sorry, I can’t change the past but I will do more research for the future," she further added.

In the photo, Cardi B is seen wearing an off-shoulder red dress. The magazine too offered an explanation following the backlash. "…she pays homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time."

The internet hasn't been too happy with the cover shoot as many called it racist.

The post was eventually pulled down by the rapper from her Instagram page.

The magazine cover was to launch Cardi B's signature shoes collection Club C Cardi sneaker collection with Reebok.

Tags
Cardi B Goddess Durga shoe magazine music
